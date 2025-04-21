Madrid Open 2025: Caroline Dolehide vs Elina Avanesyan preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Caroline Dolehide vs Elina Avanesyan
Date: April 22, 2025
Tournament: Madrid Open 2025
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: $8,403,780
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/ TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Caroline Dolehide vs Elina Avanesyan preview
Caroline Dolehide will lock horns with Elina Avanesyan in the first round of the 2025 Madrid Open on Tuesday, April 22. The winner will face Liudmila Samsanova in the next round.
Dolehide's 2025 season has been average so far. She commenced the year with a second round exit at the Australian Open. The American's most notable performance came at the ATX Open, where she reached the quarterfinals.
Dolehide's latest campaign was at the Charleston Open. She defeated Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the opener before falling to second-seed Madison Keys in the second round.
Meanwhile, Avanesyan had a strong start to the season, reaching the semifinals of the Hobart International. She then underwent a rough patch with a first round defeat at the Australian Open and early exits during the Middle-East swing.
Avanesyan bounced back at the Merida Open, where she defeated the likes of Magdalena Frech to reach the semifinals. She most recently played at the Miami Open, where she lost to Madison Keys in the second round.
Caroline Dolehide vs Elina Avanesyan head-to-head
This will be their fourth meeting on the tour, with Avanesyan leading the head-to-head 2-1. She defeated Dolehide 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 in their most recent encounter at the 2024 China Open.
Caroline Dolehide vs Elina Avanesyan odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Caroline Dolehide vs Elina Avanesyan prediction
Dolehide will be keen to get some results after disappointing outings in Miami and Charleston. Her most preferred surface is clay. Despite an early exit, the green clay courts in Charleston must have helped the American transition from hard courts to clay.
Avanesyan has been decent on hard courts this year. She has the better win percentage, 55%, in 2025, compared to Dolehide's 50%. But the Armenian has had her struggles on clay. Her only loss against Dolehide came at the French Open.
There is no clear winner heading into the match. Avanesyan looks the more in-form at the moment. However, given Dolehide's competence in clay, she is likely to edge out her opponent.
Pick: Dolehide to win in three sets.