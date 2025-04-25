Madrid Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Ann Li preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Coco Gauff vs Ann Li

Date: April 26, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 1000

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Coco Gauff vs Ann Li preview

Coco Gauff at the Madrid Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Compatriots Coco Gauff and Ann Li will clash in the third round of the Madrid Open 2025.

Following a first-round bye, Gauff kicked off her run in Madrid against Dayana Yastremska. She had won both of their previous matches in straight sets. Perhaps this is why the Ukrainian came out firing on all cylinders this time and dished out a bagel to capture the first set.

Gauff quickly brushed off the disappointment as she reeled off five games on the trot to take the second set. The third set featured plenty of momentum shifts. The American led 3-0 but her opponent managed to get back on serve.

Gauff bagged the next two games to go 5-3 up and even held three match points on Yastremska's serve but couldn't close it out. She failed to serve out the match herself after that, bringing the score to 5-5. However, she made one final push and nabbed the next two games to wrap up a 0-6, 6-2, 7-5 comeback win.

Li beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-3, 6-2 to reach the second round, where 25th seed Leylah Fernandez awaited her. The American raced to a 5-1 lead in the first set thanks to a double break. While she failed to serve out the set on her first try, she got the job done on her second attempt.

Fernandez fought back to capture the second set. She drew first blood in the third set to go 3-2 up. However, Li bagged four of the next five games to score a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 win.

Coco Gauff vs Ann Li head-to-head

Gauff leads their rivalry 2-0. She won their previous meeting at the Berlin Open 2022 in straight sets.

Coco Gauff vs Ann Li odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff





Ann Li







(Odds will be added once they're available)

Coco Gauff vs Ann Li prediction

Ann Li at the Madrid Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Li is through to the third round of a WTA 1000 tournament for the second time in her career, and for the first time on clay, following her win over Fernandez. She threw in eight aces and won 68 percent of her first serve points.

Gauff was all over the place in the previous round but managed to steady herself in time to beat Yastremska. She won only 46 percent of points on the back of her first serve and committed eight double faults. She won 29 percent of her first serve points in the first set where she didn't win a single game. She hit a total of 48 unforced errors throughout the match compared to just 13 winners.

Gauff is rather vulnerable right now, with different parts of her game falling apart in the middle of a match. Her forehand is prone to breaking down more than ever and coupled with her serving woes, she has to rely on her athleticism to keep the points going.

Nevertheless, given their results this year and overall accomplishments, Gauff is still the favorite to win against Li. The latter's 1-6 career record against top 10 players doesn't do her any favors either. The former US Open champion should be through to the next round despite her shaky form.

Pick: Coco Gauff to win in straight sets.

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More