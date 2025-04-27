Madrid Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Belinda Bencic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (4) Coco Gauff vs Belinda Bencic
Date: April 28, 2025
Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open
Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain
Surface: Clay
Category: WTA 1000
Prize Money: $8,403,780
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Coco Gauff vs Belinda Bencic preview
Fourth seed Coco Gauff will lock horns with former top 10 player Belinda Bencic in the fourth round of the Madrid Open 2025.
Gauff staged an impressive comeback to beat Dayana Yastremska 0-6, 6-2, 7-5 in the second round. She was up against fellow American Ann Li in the third round. The former US Open champion was off to a slow start after falling behind 2-0 in the first set.
However, Gauff flipped the script in no time, reeling off six games on the trot to snatch the set from her opponent. She initially squandered her early lead in the second set but was quick to snag another break of serve to put herself in the driver's seat. She kept her nose in front for the rest of the match to register a 6-2, 6-3 win.
Bencic beat Zeynep Sonmez 6-0, 6-2 in her opener here and followed it up with a 7-5, 7-5 win over 20th seed Clara Tauson. She took on 16th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the third round. The two were on even footing until halfway through the first set. The Swiss broke the deadlock with a four-game run to take the set.
Bencic rallied from a break down twice in the second set and even stopped her opponent from serving out the set but the set still went Haddad Maia's way. The third set featured six breaks of serve and went to a tie-break later on. The Swiss outplayed her rival in it to score a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (2) win.
Coco Gauff vs Belinda Bencic head-to-head
Their rivalry is currently tied at 2-2. Bencic won their most recent meeting at last month's BNP Paribas Open in three sets.
Coco Gauff vs Belinda Bencic odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Coco Gauff vs Belinda Bencic prediction
Gauff cleaned up her act against Li after a nervy performance against Yastremska. She reduced her double fault count from eight to four and won more points on the back of her first and second serves in the third round compared to the second round.
After a couple of routine wins, Bencic was put to the test by Haddad Maia in the previous round. She passed the test with flying colors, displaying her grit over the course of a three-hour win.
Bencic and Gauff's rivalry is deadlocked at two wins apiece for each player. They've already crossed paths twice this year. The former recently came out on top at the BNP Paribas Open, while the latter had the last laugh at the Australian Open. Three of their four matches have gone the distance.
This will be their first meeting on clay. The surface gives Gauff enough time to exert better control on her wayward forehand. However, she has never reached the last eight in Madrid, while Bencic is a former semifinalist here. This could be another close fight between them, with the Swiss having a slight edge based on her recent win in this match-up.
Pick: Belinda Bencic to win in three sets.