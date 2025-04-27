Madrid Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Belinda Bencic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (4) Coco Gauff vs Belinda Bencic

Date: April 28, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 1000

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Coco Gauff vs Belinda Bencic preview

Coco Gauff at the Madrid Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Fourth seed Coco Gauff will lock horns with former top 10 player Belinda Bencic in the fourth round of the Madrid Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Gauff staged an impressive comeback to beat Dayana Yastremska 0-6, 6-2, 7-5 in the second round. She was up against fellow American Ann Li in the third round. The former US Open champion was off to a slow start after falling behind 2-0 in the first set.

However, Gauff flipped the script in no time, reeling off six games on the trot to snatch the set from her opponent. She initially squandered her early lead in the second set but was quick to snag another break of serve to put herself in the driver's seat. She kept her nose in front for the rest of the match to register a 6-2, 6-3 win.

Ad

Bencic beat Zeynep Sonmez 6-0, 6-2 in her opener here and followed it up with a 7-5, 7-5 win over 20th seed Clara Tauson. She took on 16th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the third round. The two were on even footing until halfway through the first set. The Swiss broke the deadlock with a four-game run to take the set.

Bencic rallied from a break down twice in the second set and even stopped her opponent from serving out the set but the set still went Haddad Maia's way. The third set featured six breaks of serve and went to a tie-break later on. The Swiss outplayed her rival in it to score a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (2) win.

Ad

Coco Gauff vs Belinda Bencic head-to-head

Their rivalry is currently tied at 2-2. Bencic won their most recent meeting at last month's BNP Paribas Open in three sets.

Coco Gauff vs Belinda Bencic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff





Belinda Bencic







Ad

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Coco Gauff vs Belinda Bencic prediction

Belinda Bencic at the Madrid Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Gauff cleaned up her act against Li after a nervy performance against Yastremska. She reduced her double fault count from eight to four and won more points on the back of her first and second serves in the third round compared to the second round.

Ad

After a couple of routine wins, Bencic was put to the test by Haddad Maia in the previous round. She passed the test with flying colors, displaying her grit over the course of a three-hour win.

Bencic and Gauff's rivalry is deadlocked at two wins apiece for each player. They've already crossed paths twice this year. The former recently came out on top at the BNP Paribas Open, while the latter had the last laugh at the Australian Open. Three of their four matches have gone the distance.

Ad

This will be their first meeting on clay. The surface gives Gauff enough time to exert better control on her wayward forehand. However, she has never reached the last eight in Madrid, while Bencic is a former semifinalist here. This could be another close fight between them, with the Swiss having a slight edge based on her recent win in this match-up.

Pick: Belinda Bencic to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More