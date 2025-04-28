Madrid Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Mirra Andreeva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Coco Gauff vs (7) Mirra Andreeva

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 1000

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Coco Gauff vs Mirra Andreeva preview

Mirra Andreeva celebrates during her Madrid Open 3R victory | Image Source: Getty

Fourth-seeded Coco Gauff will face the fast-rising seventh-seeded Mirra Andreeva for a place in the semifinals of the 2025 Madrid Open later this week.

Gauff had struggled with consistency and mental strength issues this year before arriving in Madrid, having won just 14 of her first 20 matches. Clearly a downgrade for her high standards, the American has made plenty of amends for her slow start to the 2025 season at Caja Magica.

Having received a first-round bye, the 21-year-old overcame the dangerous Dayana Yastremska 0-6, 6-2, 7-5 in the second round of the 1000-level event. The World No. 4 has since not dropped a single set en route to reaching the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open for the first time in her career, dismantling Ann Li and Belinda Bencic in comfortable fashion.

Andreeva, meanwhile, made it to the last eight in Madrid against all odds last year. The Russian has improved massively since then, though, having broken into the women's top 10 last month by virtue of her title victories in Dubai and Indian Wells. The teen prodigy has yet to drop a set en route to the quarterfinals at Caja Magica, downing Marie Bouzkova, Magdalena Frech, and Yulia Starodubtsova to emulate her result last year at the tournament.

Coco Gauff vs Mirra Andreeva head-to-head

Gauff leads Andreeva by a margin of 2-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The American got the better of the then-16-year-old in three sets at the 2023 French Open, marking their only encounter on clay.

Coco Gauff vs Mirra Andreeva odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Mirra Andreeva -130 -1.5 (+160) Over 20.5 (-180) Coco Gauff +105 +1.5 (-235) Under 20.5 (+110)

(All bets sourced from BetMGM)

Coco Gauff vs Mirra Andreeva prediction

Gauff is looking to put her 2025 season's troubles behind her in Madrid | Image Source: Getty

Gauff has faced difficulties getting underneath the ball with her forehand in the last few months. While the fourth seed still has ways to go before being fully confident of that aspect, her world-class backhand will help her stand her ground against an opponent of Andreeva's caliber.

The 17-year-old doesn't have an attacking game and instead relies on careful shot placement and footwork to outclass opponents from the baseline. At 5'9, she also possesses a reliable serve, which will likely give her some free points on the lower-bouncing, medium-paced surface at Caja Magica.

Gauff, on her part, doesn't have her younger opponent's conviction, making the latter the favorite to win their quarterfinal meeting in Madrid.

Pick: Andreeva to win in straight sets

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More