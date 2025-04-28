Madrid Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev vs Brandon Nakashima preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (9) Daniil Medvedev vs (31) Brandon Nakashima

Date: April 29, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2025

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Surface: Clay

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Prize Money: $8,619,262

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Sony LIV

Daniil Medvedev vs Brandon Nakashima preview

Daniil Medvedev looks on during his Madrid Open 3R match | Image Source: Getty

Ninth-seeded Daniil Medvedev will be eager to match his last year's result of reaching the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open when he takes on 31st-seeded Brandon Nakashima on Tuesday (April 29).

Ad

Trending

Medvedev had initially struggled to get his 2025 season off the blocks, dropping eight of his first 13 matches. While the former World No. 1 subsequently reached the semifinals of the Indian Wells Masters, he suffered a surprise second-round defeat to Spain's Jaume Munar a week later in Miami. The 29-year-old fell outside the men's top 10 as a result but has since climbed up to 10th spot due to his peers' inability to defend their points from last year's claycourt swing.

Ad

The ninth seed is looking for a reversal of fortune at the Madrid Open and has enjoyed a swift ride to the fourth round. Having received a first-round Bye, the 2021 US Open winner received a walkover from his second-round opponent, Laslo Djere. He then comfortably beat Argentina's Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-2, 6-2 to reach the fourth round at Caja Magica.

Nakashima, meanwhile, has also put together a good campaign in Madrid so far, achieving his career-best result at the tournament in style. The World No. 32 American has yet to drop a set, having beaten Sebastian Ofner and Flavio Cobolli in straight sets, respectively, to record his third Round of 16 at the 1000-level in 2025.

Ad

Daniil Medvedev vs Brandon Nakashima head-to-head

Medvedev leads Nakashima by a margin of 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The Russian defeated the American in straight sets in their lone encounter at the 2023 BNP Paribas Open.

Daniil Medvedev vs Brandon Nakashima odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Daniil Medvedev -275 -1.5 (+375) Over 22.5 (-110) Brandon Nakashima +210 +1.5 (-135) Under 22.5 (-130)

Ad

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Daniil Medvedev vs Brandon Nakashima prediction

Brandon Nakashima hits a forehand at the Madrid Open | Image Source: Getty

Medvedev's flat style of play is seemingly well-suited to the surface employed in Madrid, which is relatively lower-bouncing and faster than the average claycourt on the ATP Tour. The World No. 10's backhand, in particular, has been defensively unassailable, allowing him to concentrate on attacking from his forehand wing.

Ad

Nakashima is also a stable baseliner with a dependable backhand, just like his older opponent. While the 23-year-old has never gone deep at a big tournament on clay, his consistent groundstrokes and rally tolerance are likely to ensure success on the dirt in the future. That said, beating Medvedev, even on his worst surface, is a rather tall order for the 31st seed at the moment, making his chances of going through to the quarterfinals of the 2025 Madrid Open considerably lower.

Pick: Medvedev to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More