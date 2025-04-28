Madrid Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev vs Brandon Nakashima preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (9) Daniil Medvedev vs (31) Brandon Nakashima
Date: April 29, 2025
Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2025
Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain
Surface: Clay
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Prize Money: $8,619,262
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Sony LIV
Daniil Medvedev vs Brandon Nakashima preview
Ninth-seeded Daniil Medvedev will be eager to match his last year's result of reaching the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open when he takes on 31st-seeded Brandon Nakashima on Tuesday (April 29).
Medvedev had initially struggled to get his 2025 season off the blocks, dropping eight of his first 13 matches. While the former World No. 1 subsequently reached the semifinals of the Indian Wells Masters, he suffered a surprise second-round defeat to Spain's Jaume Munar a week later in Miami. The 29-year-old fell outside the men's top 10 as a result but has since climbed up to 10th spot due to his peers' inability to defend their points from last year's claycourt swing.
The ninth seed is looking for a reversal of fortune at the Madrid Open and has enjoyed a swift ride to the fourth round. Having received a first-round Bye, the 2021 US Open winner received a walkover from his second-round opponent, Laslo Djere. He then comfortably beat Argentina's Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-2, 6-2 to reach the fourth round at Caja Magica.
Nakashima, meanwhile, has also put together a good campaign in Madrid so far, achieving his career-best result at the tournament in style. The World No. 32 American has yet to drop a set, having beaten Sebastian Ofner and Flavio Cobolli in straight sets, respectively, to record his third Round of 16 at the 1000-level in 2025.
Daniil Medvedev vs Brandon Nakashima head-to-head
Medvedev leads Nakashima by a margin of 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The Russian defeated the American in straight sets in their lone encounter at the 2023 BNP Paribas Open.
Daniil Medvedev vs Brandon Nakashima odds
All bets sourced from BetMGM.
Daniil Medvedev vs Brandon Nakashima prediction
Medvedev's flat style of play is seemingly well-suited to the surface employed in Madrid, which is relatively lower-bouncing and faster than the average claycourt on the ATP Tour. The World No. 10's backhand, in particular, has been defensively unassailable, allowing him to concentrate on attacking from his forehand wing.
Nakashima is also a stable baseliner with a dependable backhand, just like his older opponent. While the 23-year-old has never gone deep at a big tournament on clay, his consistent groundstrokes and rally tolerance are likely to ensure success on the dirt in the future. That said, beating Medvedev, even on his worst surface, is a rather tall order for the 31st seed at the moment, making his chances of going through to the quarterfinals of the 2025 Madrid Open considerably lower.
Pick: Medvedev to win in straight sets.