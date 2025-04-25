Madrid Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Daniil Medvedev (9) vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo
Date: April 27, 2025
Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open
Round: Third Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain
Category: ATP 1000
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: $8,619,262
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Daniil Medvedev vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo preview
Daniil Medvedev and qualifier Juan Manuel Cerundolo will meet in the third round of the Madrid Open, after Medvedev's second-round opponent, Laslo Djere, withdrew with a shoulder injury. Argentine Cerundolo came through his second-round match by beating Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6(5), 6-4.
World No. 10 Medvedev has struggled on clay throughout his career, but has shown signs of getting to grips with the surface recently. He managed to get through to the last eight in Madrid last year, and will be looking to this year's tournament to go still further.
Cerundolo has impressed, coming through two qualifying rounds to set up the match with Medvedev. The World No. 126 took the scalp of Botic van de Zandschulp along the way. The Argentine has operated mostly on the Challenger Tour this year and has exceeded all expectations so far this week.
Daniil Medvedev vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo head-to-head
Medvedev and Cerundolo have not yet met on the ATP Tour, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.
Daniil Medvedev vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo odds
(Odds will be added when available)
Daniil Medvedev vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo prediction
Medvedev was beaten easily in Monte Carlo by Alex de Minaur, 6-2, 6-2, in the Round of 16. A semifinal in Indian Wells and quarterfinals in Dubai and Qatar represent his best showings in 2025. Medvedev won the Rome Masters on clay in 2023, so he has shown that he can master the surface. However, he's never progressed beyond the quarterfinals at Roland Garros. He's seeded ninth in Madrid.
Cerundolo has been on form in Madrid, but nothing about the 23-year-old's resume suggests he'll be able to compete at Medvedev's level. If the Russian repeats the form he showed in Monte Carlo, then Cerundolo has a glimmer of a chance, but expect Medvedev to win reasonably comfortably as he looks to return to his best after struggling for consistency over the last few months.
Pick: Daniil Medvedev to win in straight sets.