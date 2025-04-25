Madrid Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Daniil Medvedev (9) vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo

Date: April 27, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,619,262

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Daniil Medvedev vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo preview

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Four - Source: Getty

Daniil Medvedev and qualifier Juan Manuel Cerundolo will meet in the third round of the Madrid Open, after Medvedev's second-round opponent, Laslo Djere, withdrew with a shoulder injury. Argentine Cerundolo came through his second-round match by beating Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6(5), 6-4.

World No. 10 Medvedev has struggled on clay throughout his career, but has shown signs of getting to grips with the surface recently. He managed to get through to the last eight in Madrid last year, and will be looking to this year's tournament to go still further.

Cerundolo has impressed, coming through two qualifying rounds to set up the match with Medvedev. The World No. 126 took the scalp of Botic van de Zandschulp along the way. The Argentine has operated mostly on the Challenger Tour this year and has exceeded all expectations so far this week.

Daniil Medvedev vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo head-to-head

Medvedev and Cerundolo have not yet met on the ATP Tour, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Daniil Medvedev vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Daniil Medvedev TBC TBC TBC Juan Manuel Cerundolo TBC TBC TBC

(Odds will be added when available)

Daniil Medvedev vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo prediction

Winston-Salem Open - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Medvedev was beaten easily in Monte Carlo by Alex de Minaur, 6-2, 6-2, in the Round of 16. A semifinal in Indian Wells and quarterfinals in Dubai and Qatar represent his best showings in 2025. Medvedev won the Rome Masters on clay in 2023, so he has shown that he can master the surface. However, he's never progressed beyond the quarterfinals at Roland Garros. He's seeded ninth in Madrid.

Cerundolo has been on form in Madrid, but nothing about the 23-year-old's resume suggests he'll be able to compete at Medvedev's level. If the Russian repeats the form he showed in Monte Carlo, then Cerundolo has a glimmer of a chance, but expect Medvedev to win reasonably comfortably as he looks to return to his best after struggling for consistency over the last few months.

Pick: Daniil Medvedev to win in straight sets.

