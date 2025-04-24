Madrid Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev vs Laslo Djere preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Daniil Medvedev vs Laslo Djere

Date: April 25, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Second Round

Venue: La Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,619,262

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Daniil Medvedev vs Laslo Djere preview

In Picture: Daniil Medvedev (Getty)

Ninth-seeded Daniil Medvedev will begin his campaign at the 2025 Madrid Open with a match against Serbia's Laslo Djere in the second round. 2025 has been a middling season so far for Medvedev, as he has a 14-8 win/loss record. He began the year with a shocking second-round exit at the Australian Open, losing 3-6, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (8), 6-1, 6-7 (7) to Learner Tien.

Medvedev had a bit of success at the Open 13, where he lost 3-6, 2-6 against Hamad Medjedovic in the semifinal. After a few disappointing results in the Middle East, Medvedev had a great run in Indian Wells, where he lost 5-7, 4-6 against Holger Rune in the semifinal. However, that great run was followed by an opening-round exit at the Miami Open.

Medvedev began his clay season with a third-round run at the Monte-Carlo Masters, losing 2-6, 2-6 against Alex de Minaur. Being seeded, he got a bye in the first round in Madrid.

Laslo Djere has a 10-3 win/loss record on the ATP Tour this year, with all his wins coming on clay. The Serbian won the title at the Chile Open, winning 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 against Sebastian Baez. He also reached the semifinal at the Argentina Open as a qualifier, losing 6-7 (3), 7-5, 1-6 against eventual champion Jaoa Fonseca.

However, the Serb did not begin the European clay-court season on a bright note, as he had a first-round exit in Bucharest and failed to qualify for the main draw in Monte-Carlo. He won a single match in Barcelona, but lost 2-6, 4-6 against Carlos Alcaraz. However, Djere began his Madrid campaign with a fine 6-2, 6-3 win over former Masters 1000 champion Fabio Fognini in the first round.

Daniil Medvedev vs Laslo Djere head-to-head

Medvedev has a 2-1 head-to-head record against Djere, with the Russian winning the last match 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-3 at the 2023 Terra Wortmann Open in Halle.

Daniil Medvedev vs Laslo Djere odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Daniil Medvedev -190 TBD TBD Laslo Djere +145 TBD TBD

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Daniil Medvedev vs Laslo Djere prediction

Medvedev and Djere have faced off on clay twice in their three meetings. While Djere won the first encounter in Budapest in 2017 via retirement, Medvedev defeated the Serb at the 2022 French Open. However, the Russian is in the middle of a long title drought, with his last title coming on clay in Rome back in 2023.

Clay has always been a weakness for Medvedev, as the title in Rome in 2023 is the only title he has on the surface. Meanwhile, all of Djere's three career titles have come on clay, the last of which was in Santiago this year.

However, Medvedev will still be the slight favorite in the upcoming match as he is the seeded player and he has beaten Djere on clay previously.

Pick- Medvedev to win in three sets.

