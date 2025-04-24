Madrid Open 2025: Daria Kasatkina vs Alycia Parks preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (14) Daria Kasatkina vs Alycia Parks

Date: April 25, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 1000

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Daria Kasatkina vs Alycia Parks preview

Kasatkina hits a backhand | Image Source: Getty

Fourteenth-seeded Daria Kasatkina will face the USA's Alycia Parks in the second round of the 2025 Madrid Open on Friday, April 25.

Ad

Trending

Kasatkina has endured a tough start to her season, dropping nine of her 19 tour-level outings thus far. Moreover, the Australian hasn't won back-to-back matches at a tournament since the Qatar Open in February, casting doubts on her current form.

Having received a first-round Bye in Madrid, the 27-year-old will be eager to match her career-best result of reaching the quarterfinals of the 1000-level event (2018) this fortnight. Parks, meanwhile, kicked off the year by reaching the semifinals of the ASB Classic in January.

Ad

The 24-year-old has since struggled to go deep at tour-level events, and her troubles have carried on to clay, which is her least preferred surface. That said, the American gave a good account of herself in her first-round match at the Madrid Open, defeating Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva 6-3, 6-3 to reach the second round.

Daria Kasatkina vs Alycia Parks head-to-head

Kasatkina leads Parks 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The Russian defeated her lower-ranked opponent in the first round of the 2023 US Open.

Ad

Daria Kasatkina vs Alycia Parks odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Daria Kasatkina Alycia Parks

Ad

(Odds will be updated once available)

Daria Kasatkina vs Alycia Parks prediction

Alycia Parks hits a backhand at the Miami Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Kasatkina doesn't particularly have a power-packed baseline game. Instead, the World No. 14 relies on her court craft; she likes hitting forehand slices and drop shots during rallies, which is a good tactic to employ on claycourts. She also has impressive endurance and can stand her ground in long exchanges.

Ad

Parks, on the other hand, has a big serve and some huge groundstrokes. The big-hitter doesn't have a good aptitude for clay yet, but she will like the high-altitude conditions in Madrid that benefit flat shotmaking. Kasatkina's shots will likely land in Parks' strike zone since the ball doesn't bounce that high at Caja Magica, giving the latter considerable chances of springing an upset.

Pick: Parks to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More