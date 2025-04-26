Madrid Open 2025:  Daria Kasatkina vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (14) Daria Kasatkina vs (21) Ekaterina Alexandrova

Date: April 27, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 1000

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Daria Kasatkina vs Ekaterina Alexandrova

Daria Kasatkina serves during her 2R match in Madrid | Image Source: Getty

14th-seeded Daria Kasatkina will face the 21st seed and former countrywoman Ekaterina Alexandrova in the third round of the 2025 Madrid Open.

Kasatkina, who recently switched her nationality to Australia, had endured a tough season on the WTA Tour before arriving in Madrid, dropping nine of her first 19 matches. The 27-year-old will be eager to put her troubles behind her and has given a good account of herself in her opener on Friday, April 25, beating USA's Alycia Parks 6-2, 7-5 to reach the third round of the 1000-level event.

Alexandrova, meanwhile, has shown impressive form this year, winning 16 of her 25 tour-level outings thus far. The World No. 22 made back-to-back semifinals at the Charleston and the Stuttgart Open, where she lost to eventual champions Jessica Pegula and Jelena Ostapenko, respectively.

Having received a first-round bye in Madrid, the Russian defeated Serbia's Olga Danilovic 6-3, 6-4 to reach the third round of the tournament. While her next opponent, Kasatkina, is a former quarterfinalist at Caja Magica (2018), the 30-year-old veteran went one better in 2022 by reaching the semifinals.

Daria Kasatkina vs Ekaterina Alexandrova head-to-head

Kasatkina leads Alexandrova by a thin margin of 3-2 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. All of the Aussie and the Russian's encounters against each other have come on hardcourts or grass, meaning they will face off on clay for the first time in Madrid.

Daria Kasatkina vs Ekaterina Alexandrova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Daria Kasatkina Ekaterina Alexandrova

Daria Kasatkina vs Ekaterina Alexandrova prediction

Ekaterina Alexandrova tracks down a ball in Stuttgart | Image Source: Getty

Kasatkina is a neutral baseliner whose game primarily revolves around absorbing the pace of her opponents' groundstrokes. The former World No. 8 makes up for her lack of firepower with court craft. She can throw in forehand slices and drop shots to stay in rallies - a tactic that works on slower surfaces like clay.

Alexandrova is more aggressive than the 14th seed from the back of the court, with her two-handed backhand being her biggest weapon. The 21st-seeded Russian hits flat groundstrokes off both wings. Considering the claycourts at Caja Magica are medium-paced and lower-bouncing, her style of play, along with her current match form, makes her the favorite to reach the fourth round of the Madrid Open.

Pick: Alexandrova to win in straight sets.

