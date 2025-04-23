Madrid Open 2025 Day 2: Women's singles predictions ft. Bernarda Pera vs Jana Fett, Belinda Bencic vs Zeynep Sonmez

Day 2 of the Madrid Open 2025 will mark the end of the women's singles first round on Wednesday, April 23. Four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka was the biggest name to lose on the first day of the tournament. She was shown the door by Lucia Bronzetti, who beat her 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Katie Boulter staged a comeback to beat Katerina Siniakova 4-6, 6-2, 6-1. Hailey Baptiste survived a tough challenge from Sorana Cirstea, edging past the veteran with a 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (4) win.

Peyton Stearns' match against Kimberly Birrell went into the wee hours of the night. However, the American didn't let that affect her as she rallied from a set down to score a 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 win. As more players look to join them in the second round, here are the predictions for some of the matches set for Day 2 of the Madrid Open 2025:

#1. Bernarda Pera vs Jana Fett

Pera and Fett both had to go through the qualifying rounds of the Madrid Open 2025. While the latter won both of her matches to book her place in the main draw, the former failed to do so. Nevertheless, the American found a spot for herself in the main draw as a lucky loser.

Pera's clay swing has been rather disappointing thus far. She hasn't scored a main draw win yet, losing in the first round of the Charleston Open and Open de Rouen in recent weeks. Fett has one win to her name during this clay swing. She came through the qualifying rounds in Stuttgart last week and beat World No. 20 Donna Vekic in the first round.

It was Fett's first main draw win of the season and her first against a top 20 player since September 2017. She then lost to Iga Swiatek in the second round. Fett and Pera have played each other twice before, albeit in the qualifying rounds. Each player won a match.

Fett has slowly started to find her footing, especially on clay, while Pera has been far from impressive on the surface. The Croat will be favored to come out on top in this encounter.

Predicted winner: Jana Fett

#2. Ajla Tomljanovic vs Rebeka Masarova

Ajla Tomljanovic is looking for her second career win at the Madrid Open.

Tomljanovic kicked off her clay swing with a third-round showing at the Charleston Open. She beat Kyoka Okamura and Peyton Stearns before losing to eventual champion Jessica Pegula. Masarova faltered in the qualifying rounds in Stuttgart last week but didn't suffer the same fate at the Madrid Open.

Masarova scored wins over Arantxa Rus and Sara Bejlek to secure her place in the main draw. She reached the third round in her previous and only main draw appearance in Madrid during the 2023 edition. Tomljanovic's only win in the Spanish capital came way back in 2015 on her debut. She hasn't crossed the first hurdle since then and has a 1-4 record here.

Masarova has a 2-1 record at the main draw level this year. She has also won only seven matches at the WTA level since the start of 2024. Given her opponent's poor form, this will be Tomljanovic's best chance to score a long awaited win at the Madrid Open.

Predicted winner: Ajla Tomljanovic

#3. Belinda Bencic vs Zeynep Sonmez

Bencic's return from maternity leave has gone extremely well. She won the Abu Dhabi Open and made the last eight at the BNP Paribas Open. She began her time on clay with a first-round loss to Sofia Kenin at the Charleston Open.

Sonmez will make her main draw debut at the Madrid Open after successfully qualifying for it. This will be her first tournament on clay this year. She has a 2-3 record at the main draw level this season.

Bencic is a former semifinalist at the Madrid Open, making the last four here in 2019. Based on their results this year, the Swiss should be able to win her first career match against Sonmez with ease.

Predicted winner: Belinda Bencic

#4. Ann Li vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Ann Li at the Australian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Li has a 7-7 record this year, with a runner-up finish at the Singapore Open being her best result. She started her time on clay by snapping her four-match losing skid at the Charleston Open. She beat Anna Blinkova in her opener before losing to Ekaterina Alexandrova in the second round.

Sasnovich came through the qualifying rounds of the Madrid Open with wins over Mirjam Bjorklund and Tyra Caterina Grant. She's looking to score her fifth main draw win of the season. She lost her only main draw match on clay prior to this in Stuttgart last week.

Sasnovich won their prior and only encounter at the Melbourne Summer Set 2022 in three sets. However, her results have been on a downward trajectory since then. She finished 2023 ranked 88th and concluded 2024 ranked 143rd. While she has moved closer to the top 100 in recent weeks, her overall form suggests that she could find it tough to outplay Li.

Predicted winner: Ann Li

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More