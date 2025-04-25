Madrid Open 2025 Day 5: Men's singles predictions ft. Ugo Humbert vs Alexandre Muller

Day 5 of the Madrid Open 2025 will bring an end to the second round of singles on Saturday, April 26. The tournament has already witnessed the departure of some high-profile names due to various reasons. Carlos Alcaraz, a two-time champion at the venue, withdrew due to an injury.

18th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, last year's runner-up, was bundled out in the second round by Juan Manuel Cerundolo. He lost to him 7-6 (5), 6-4. 13th seed Arthur Fils and 27th seed Hubert Hurkacz were also sent packing.

Top seed Alexander Zverev was among the winners on Day 4. Joining him in the third round were Taylor Fritz, defending champion Andrey Rublev, and Miami Open champion Jakub Mensik, among others. As more players aim to advance to the third round, here are the predictions for some of the matches set for Day 3 of the Madrid Open 2025:

#1. Ugo Humbert vs Alexandre Muller

Prior to the clay season, Humbert won the title in Marseille and reached the fourth round of the Australian Open. He commenced the clay swing with a first-round exit from the Monte-Carlo Masters, losing to Alexei Popyrin in three sets. He also extended his losing skid to three matches with the defeat.

Humbert then arrived in Germany for the BMW Open. He staged a comeback to beat Nicolas Jarry in the first round to snap his losing streak. However, he lost to Fabian Marozsan in straight sets in the next round. He received a first-round bye at the Madrid Open and has a 1-4 record in the Spanish capital.

Muller captured his maiden career title at the Hong Kong Open. He competed in the South American golden swing in February and finished as the runner-up at the Rio Open. He started his European clay swing in Marrakech, where he made the last eight. He lost in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters and was shown the door by Zverev in the first round of the BMW Open.

Muller advanced to the second round in Madrid after David Goffin retired from their first-round match at the start of the third set, thus making a victorious debut at the venue. He improved his record on clay this year to 7-5, which is a lot better than Humbert's 1-2 record on the surface. This will be the first career meeting between them.

There have already been a few upsets at the Madrid Open. Humbert still hasn't found his footing on clay this season and coupled with his poor record at the Madrid Open, he's at risk of losing to Muller, who has outperformed him on clay thus far.

Predicted winner: Alexandre Muller

#2. Sebastian Baez vs Damir Dzumhur

Sebastian Baez is the 31st seed at the Madrid Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After a disappointing time in Australia at the start of the season, Baez found some comfort on clay in South America. He won the Rio Open and finished as the runner-up at the Chile Open the following week as well. His results took a hit once he switched to hardcourts after that, failing to win a match at the BNP Paribas Open and the Miami Open.

Baez was glad to be back on clay and put an end to his losing streak by reaching his third final of the season in Bucharest. He came up short in the final, going down to Flavio Cobolli in straight sets. He left the Monte-Carlo Masters without a win and lost to eventual champion Holger Rune in the second round of the Barcelona Open. He received a bye into the second round at the Madrid Open.

Dzumhur rallied from a set down to beat Mattia Bellucci 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the first round here. He improved his record on clay this season to 7-5 with his latest win. His previous best result on the surface this year has been a semifinal showing in Bucharest.

This will be the third career meeting between them. Baez won both of their previous meetings, which happened this year on clay. He first beat Dzumhur at the Chile Open and more recently in Barcelona. The streak is likely to continue at the Madrid Open as well given his level of dominance in this match-up.

Predicted winner: Sebastian Baez

#3. Gabriel Diallo vs Kamil Majchrzak

Diallo initially lost in the qualifying rounds of the Madrid Open. However, he got a second lease of life as a lucky loser. He made most of his second shot and beat Zizou Bergs 6-1, 6-2 in the first round.

Lady luck favored Majchrzak even more. He lost in the qualifying rounds as well and found a place in the main draw as a lucky loser. However, he received a bye into the second round as he took over Alcaraz's spot in the draw following his withdrawal.

Both are gunning to reach the third round of a Masters 1000 tournament for the first time. Majchrzak is on the comeback trail after a doping suspension. He recently made the semifinals in Bucharest. Diallo, meanwhile, is a young player on the rise. Considering how the Canadian dispatched his first-round opponent, he could beat Majchrzak as well if he replicates his form from the previous round.

Predicted winner: Gabriel Diallo

