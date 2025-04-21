Madrid Open 2025 Draw: Coco Gauff's projected path to the final ft. potential QF with Mirra Andreeva, and SF with Iga Swiatek

World No. 4 Coco Gauff is one of the several top stars competing at the Madrid Open 2025. The clay season's first WTA 1000 tournament is set to take place from April 22 to May 4.
Gauff commenced her clay swing at last week's Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. Following a first-round bye, she beat Ella Seidel 6-1, 6-1 in the second round. However, her campaign came to an end with a 6-4, 6-3 loss to Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinals.
Gauff started the year by winning the United Cup, but she hasn't advanced beyond the quarterfinals of any tournament since then. She has a 5-4 record at the Madrid Open, and her best result at the venue has been a fourth-round finish in 2024.
With the French Open around the corner, Gauff will be keen to get out of her rut with a deep run here. With that in mind, here's a look at the players that she will have to go through to reach the final of the Madrid Open 2025:
Coco Gauff's R2 opponent - Dayana Yastremska / Qualifier
After a first-round bye, Gauff will begin her campaign against either Yastremska or a yet-to-be-placed qualifier. Both of their previous matches were on clay and were won by the American in straight sets.
Gauff first beat Yastremska in the third round of the Madrid Open 2024 and followed it up with another win at the French Open a few weeks later. There aren't too many dangerous floaters in the qualifying rounds, so even against a qualifier, she will be the favorite.
Possible R3 opponent - Leylah Fernandez
Fernandez has an 8-8 record this year. Third-round appearances at the Australian Open and the Qatar Open have been her best results at big events this season. She has lost four of her last five matches. This will also be her first tournament on clay this year.
If they cross paths here, then this will be the third meeting between them. Gauff won both of their matches this year in straight sets, first at the United Cup and then at the Australian Open. The American will be expected to notch up another win in this rivalry if this meeting materializes. Ann Li could be another possible opponent should Fernandez falter early on.
Possible R4 opponent - Beatriz Haddad Maia / Clara Tauson / Belinda Bencic
As per the seedings, Haddad Maia is likely to be Gauff's fourth-round foe. However, the Brazilian is on a nine-match losing streak, so that seems unlikely. Tauson reached her first WTA 1000 final in Dubai but has won only two matches since then.
Bencic, despite not being seeded, has a high probability of being Gauff's fourth-round adversary. They've split their previous four meetings 2-2. They've played each other twice this year, and both matches went the distance.
Gauff came out on top at the Australian Open while Bencic had the last laugh at the BNP Paribas Open. This match could also go down to the wire, and the American's journey could end here.
Possible QF opponent - Mirra Andreeva / Karolina Muchova
Gauff could encounter teen phenom Andreeva in the quarterfinals. The teenager won back-to-back WTA 1000 titles in Dubai and Indian Wells earlier this year. She then lost in the third round of the Miami Open and began her clay swing with a second-round exit from the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.
Gauff leads Andreeva 2-0 in the head-to-head. Even though the teenager has tallied better results this year, the American has never lost to someone younger than her in her career. She will be the favorite to win against the Russian or even against Muchova. She leads her rivalry with the Czech 4-0.
Possible SF opponent - Iga Swiatek / Madison Keys
Gauff has won her last two matches against Swiatek to improve her lopsided head-to-head against her to 11-3. However, the defending champion has proven herself to be the best clay court player of her generation with her impressive results on the surface. She will be the favorite to beat the American.
Keys ousted Gauff from the Madrid Open last year, so the other option isn't any better for the 21-year-old. Her older compatriot has a 3-2 advantage in their rivalry and has won their last two matches.
Possible Final opponent - Aryna Sabalenka
Top seed Sabalenka is likely to await Gauff in the final of the Madrid Open. The Belarusian claimed her first title here in 2021 and reigned supreme once again in 2023. She came quite close to defending her title here last year but fumbled three championship points in the final against Swiatek.
Gauff has a narrow 5-4 advantage over Sabalenka in their head-to-head. She has beaten her in the US Open 2023 final and in the semifinals of last year's WTA Finals. While the World No. 1 has been one of the most in-form players this year, the American has proven herself capable of handling her game.