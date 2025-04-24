Match Details

Fixture: (17) Elina Svitolina vs Sonay Kartal

Date: April 25, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Second Round

Venue: La Caja Majica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Elina Svitolina vs Sonay Kartal preview

Switzerland vs Ukraine ? Billie Jean King Cup - Source: Getty

Elina Svitolina will take on Sonay Kartal in the second round of the 2025 Madrid Open.

Svitolina is a serious operator on the women's tour. She's made a formidable start to the season by chalking up 18 wins from 24 matches, including a title-winning run in the Open Calfinances Rouen Metropole. She also reached the quarterfinal of the Australian Open but lost to Madison Keys in three sets.

The Ukrainian will enter Madrid after a brilliant performance in Rouen. She started her campaign by cruising past Jessica Bouzas Maneiro and Elena Gabriela Ruse in the first few rounds and then overpowered Olga Danilovich to lift the title. Svitolina defeated the Serbian Danilovich in straight sets 6-4, 7-6(8).

Kartal plays a forehand in the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Two - Source: Getty

Sonay Kartal, meanwhile, has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit so far. She secured a title-winning run at the Jasmin Open last year, which was her best result on the main tour. The Brit also reached the fourth-round of the BNP Paribas Open but lost to Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets.

Kartal entered Madrid after a first-round exit in Rouen. She started her campaign in Madrid with a hard-fought win over Jaqueline Cristian, 6-2, 7-5. The 23-year-old won 70% of her first serve points and got the job done in 90 minutes against Cristian.

Elina Svitolina vs Sonay Kartal head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is poised at 0-0.

Elina Svitolina vs Sonay Kartal odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elina Svitolina Sonay Kartal

Odds will be updated when available.

Elina Svitolina vs Sonay Kartal prediction

Svitolina plays a forehand in the Billie Jean King Cup - Source: Getty

Elina Svitolina will be high on confidence after winning her first title of the season in Rouen. The Ukrainian deserved a trophy after a solid start to the year and will now target a deep run at the claycourt Major in Paris. She has a splendid all-around game with all the shots in the book.

Meanwhile, Sonay Kartal has impressed her critics with a title-winning run in Monastir and a last-16 finish in Indian Wells. The Brit will hope to keep up the momentum in Madrid and has made a solid start in the first round. She likes to function from the baseline and is known for her energetic game on the court.

Both players will be eager to continue their run at the Madrid Open. Considering their recent results and experience on the main tour, Svitolina will be a clear favorite to come out on top. The Ukrainian shouldn't have too many problems getting past her opposite number in the second round.

Pick: Svitolina to win in straight sets.

