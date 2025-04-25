Madrid Open 2025: Emma Navarro vs Donna Vekic preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (11) Emma Navarro vs (19) Donna Vekic

Date: April 26, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Third Round

Venue: La Caja Majica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Emma Navarro vs Donna Vekic preview

Navarro plays a forehand in the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025 - Source: Getty

Eleventh seed Emma Navarro will take on Donna Vekic in the third round of the Madrid Open.

Ad

Trending

Navarro is close to making a significant impact on tour. She's chalked up 15 wins from 24 matches this year, including a title-winning run at the Merida Open. She also reached the quarterfinals in Adelaide, Charleston and Melbourne, where she lost to Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

The American entered Madrid after a second-round exit in Stuttgart. She started her campaign with a convincing win over Maya Joint 7-5, 7-5. Navarro is making her second appearance at the Madrid Open this year.

Ad

Vekic celebrates a point in the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Donna Vekic has made a slow start to the season by amassing six wins from 11 matches, including a fourth-round finish at the Australian Open. She also reached the last 16 at Indian Wells, but came up shy against Madison Keys in three sets.

Ad

Vekic entered Madrid after early exits in Miami and Stuttgart. She started her campaign with a solid win against Hailey Baptiste in the first round, 6-4, 6-3. The Croat is making her sixth appearance at the Madrid Open this year.

Emma Navarro vs Donna Vekic head-to-head

Vekic leads the head-to-head against Navarro 2-0. She defeated the American most recently at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open.

Emma Navarro vs Donna Vekic odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Emma Navarro Donna Vekic

Ad

Odds will be updated when available.

Emma Navarro vs Donna Vekic prediction

Navarro chases a forehand in the Madrid Open - Source: Getty

Emma Navarro captured her maiden title on tour last year and added another at the 2025 Merida Open. She's had a season filled with ups and downs so far and will be eager to find her best potential on clay. The American has a steady all-around game and the ability to find a winner from anywhere on the court.

Ad

On the other hand, Vekic has made an average start to the season considering her high standards. She's yet to make the quarterfinals at any event and will be a dark horse at the Madrid Open this week. The Croat won 73% of her first serve points against Baptiste and held her serve throughout the bout.

Considering their recent form and record on clay, an even contest will be on the cards in Madrid. Both players have a fair chance to make the fourth round, but Vekic's skill set on clay will slightly tilt the tie in her favour. If the Croatian begins well, she should be able to reach the last 16 in Madrid.

Pick: Vekic to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More