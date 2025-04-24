Madrid Open 2025: Emma Navarro vs Maya Joint preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (11) Emma Navarro vs (Q) Maya Joint
Date: April 24, 2025
Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain
Surface: Clay
Category: WTA 1000
Prize Money: $8,403,780
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Emma Navarro vs Maya Joint preview
11th seed Emma Navarro will go up against qualifier Maya Joint in the second round of the Madrid Open 2025.
Navarro won only one match across her first two tournaments of the year. That didn't stop her from reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, where she got outplayed by Iga Swiatek. The pattern continued in her next three tournaments as well.
The 23-year-old went 1-2 in her next couple of tournaments and followed it up with a title-winning run at the Merida Open. She remained consistent with this pattern after that as well. She won only one match across the WTA 1000 tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami, after which she made the last eight at the Charleston Open.
Navarro recently competed at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. She beat Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 6-0 in her opener. She gave eventual champion Jelena Ostapenko a tough fight in the second round but went down to her in three sets. She received a first-round bye as a seeded player in Madrid.
Joint came through the qualifying rounds in Madrid with wins over Sara Errani and Jil Teichmann. She took on home favorite Carlota Martinez Cirez in the first round. They split the first two sets between them with a score of 6-2. The Aussie overcame a break deficit twice in the decider and then bagged the last three games of the match for a 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 win.
Emma Navarro vs Maya Joint head-to-head
This will be the first career meeting between the two, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.
Emma Navarro vs Maya Joint odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Emma Navarro vs Maya Joint prediction
Joint stepped up her game to edge past Martinez Cirez in her opener here. She looked down and out multiple times in the decider but raised her level when it mattered to get the job done. It was also her maiden main draw win at the WTA 1000 level.
Navarro has strangely followed a pattern this season. She has won back-to-back matches in every third tournament, while winning only one match combined in the preceding two events. Having already won a match in Stuttgart last week, she could be in danger of leaving Madrid without a win if she sticks to this pattern.
Joint is a rising young talent. She's got the game to give the big guns a run for their money but she's still honing her craft. Navarro's accomplishments make her the favorite to win this showdown. However, seven of her nine losses this year have come against players outside the top 20. Thus, it wouldn't be surprising to see her losing this contest as well.
Pick: Emma Navarro to win in three sets.