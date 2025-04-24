Madrid Open 2025: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (18) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (Q) Juan Manuel Cerundolo
Date: April 25, 2025
Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain
Surface: Clay
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Prize Money: $8,619,262
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo preview
After a first-round bye, 18th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round of the Madrid Open 2025.
After exiting the United Cup in the group stage with his fellow Canadians, Auger-Aliassime won the title in Adelaide. His momentum came to a halt with a five-set loss to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round of the Australian Open. He got back on track with his second title of the year in Montpellier.
An injury forced Auger-Aliassime to retire from his first-round match in Rotterdam after that. He continued his good run of form with a semifinal in Doha and a runner-up finish in Dubai. He has lost some steam since then, losing in the second round at Indian Wells and the third round in Miami. He's yet to win a match on clay and fell at the opening hurdle in Monte Carlo and Munich.
Cerundolo beat Thiago Seyboth Wild and Botic van de Zandschulp to make the main draw in Madrid. He was up against Aleksandar Kovacevic in the first round. The first set slipped out of the Argentine's grasp rather quickly to fall behind in the match.
With his back against the wall, Cerundolo slowly raised his level. A single break of serve in his favor helped him capture the second set. He continued to outplay his opponent in the third set as well, breaking Kovacevic's serve twice to score a 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 comeback win.
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo prediction
Auger-Aliassime's strong start to the year has come to a halt in recent weeks. He's still on the hunt for his first win on clay and is on a three-match losing streak at the moment. His clay season kicked into high gear in Madrid last year, advancing to the final, where he lost to Andrey Rublev.
Cerundolo's comeback win over Kovacevic led to a victorious debut in Madrid. It marked his second main draw win of the season. It was also his first Masters 1000 win since he reached the third round of the Miami Open 2022.
Cerundolo has lost both of his prior matches against top 20 players. He has also performed rather poorly this season. Given their results this year, Auger-Aliassime will be the favorite to win despite his recent struggles.
Pick: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets.