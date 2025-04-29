Madrid Open 2025: Grigor Dimitrov vs Gabriel Diallo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (15) Grigor Dimitrov vs (LL) Gabriel Diallo

Date: April 30, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain

Surface: Clay

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Prize Money: $8,619,262

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Grigor Dimitrov vs Gabriel Diallo preview

Grigor Dimitrov at the Madrid Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

15th seed Grigor Dimitrov will take on lucky loser Gabriel Diallo in the fourth round of the Madrid Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Dimitrov beat Nicolas Jarry 6-3, 6-4 to reach the third round, where Jacob Fearnley awaited him. The Bulgarian was off to a strong start but his 3-0 lead was cut down to size by his opponent, who managed to level the proceedings to 4-4 in the first set.

Dimitrov made his move in the 10th game of the set, breaking Fearnley's serve once again at 5-4 to take the set. He took control of the second set with a break of serve and even held a match point on the Brit's serve at 5-2, which he failed to convert.

Ad

The 33-year-old failed to serve out the match after that as Fearnley broke back to make it 5-4. However, a massive power outage in the country brought the match to a halt. Play was canceled for the day and the two returned to the court the next day. The set went to a tie-break, in which Dimitrov came out on top for a 6-4, 7-6 (3) win.

Diallo initially lost in the qualifying rounds of the Madrid Open but found a place in the main draw as a lucky loser. He scored wins over Zizou Bergs and Kamil Majchrzak to set up a third-round showdown against former top 10 player Cameron Norrie.

Ad

Norrie was all over Diallo in the opening set and broke his younger rival's serve twice to claim the set. The Canadian wasn't deterred and fought back, snagging a single break of serve in each of the next two sets to score a 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 comeback win.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Gabriel Diallo head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Ad

Grigor Dimitrov vs Gabriel Diallo odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Grigor Dimitrov





Gabriel Diallo







Ad

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Grigor Dimitrov vs Gabriel Diallo prediction

Gabriel Diallo at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Dimitrov almost let his lead against Fearnley go to waste but recovered to get the job done. He fired 11 aces and won 74 percent of his first serve points. Diallo is having one of the best weeks of his career in Madrid. He has certainly made the most out of his second shot here.

Ad

The young Canadian displayed a great sense of composure to stage a comeback against Norrie in the previous round. He has advanced to the fourth round of a Masters 1000 tournament for the first time. Even though he will be the underdog against Dimitrov, he has the potential to continue his dream run if he maintains his current level.

However, Diallo's 1-6 career record against top 20 players indicates that he's yet to prove his mettle against quality opposition. Dimitrov's last three losses have also come against top 10 players. Given his own form, he's unlikely to fall prey to the Canadian's tactics.

Pick: Grigor Dimitrov to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More