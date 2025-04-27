Madrid Open 2025: Grigor Dimitrov vs Jacob Fearnley preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (15) Grigor Dimitrov vs (Q) Jacob Fearnley
Date: April 28, 2025
Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open
Round: Third Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain
Surface: Clay
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Prize Money: $8,619,262
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Grigor Dimitrov vs Jacob Fearnley preview
15th seed Grigor Dimitrov will face qualifier Jacob Fearnley in the third round of the Madrid Open 2025.
Following a first-round bye, Dimitrov kicked off his run in Madrid against Nicolas Jarry. While his opponent put up some resistance from time to time, the Bulgarian proved to be too strong for him. A single break of serve in his favor in each set helped him secure a straightforward 6-3, 6-4 win.
Fearnley beat Pavel Kotov and Hugo Dellien to book his spot in the main draw of the Madrid Open. He scored a 6-3, 7-6 (2) win over Bu Yunchaokete to reach the second round, where he took on 19th seed Tomas Machac.
Fearnley got outplayed in the first set and managed to snag only one game in it for himself. He looked to be in trouble in the second set as well but fended off break points in his first couple of service games. He made Machac pay for those missed chances by breaking the Czech's serve in the sixth game to go 4-2 up.
The Brit didn't concede his lead and managed to take the set to level the proceedings. He rode this wave of momentum to the finish line and broke his opponent's serve twice in the decider to wrap up a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 comeback win.
Grigor Dimitrov vs Jacob Fearnley head-to-head
This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Grigor Dimitrov vs Jacob Fearnley odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Grigor Dimitrov vs Jacob Fearnley prediction
Fearnley scored his maiden win on clay at the ATP level at last week's Barcelona Open. He has achieved another milestone in Madrid this week. His win over Machac was his first against a top 20 player and he has advanced to the third round of a Masters 1000 tournament for the first time in his career.
Dimitrov didn't drop his serve even once against Jarry in the previous round. He has been in good form in recent weeks. He made the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, the semifinals of the Miami Open and the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters.
Fearnley seems to be slowly improving on clay with every match. He will be keen to continue his good run of form but could find it tough to outplay the veteran Dimitrov. The latter has only lost to top 10 players at the Masters tournaments this year. Given his recent form, the Bulgarian will be the heavy favorite to come through this clash.
Pick: Grigor Dimitrov to win in straight sets.