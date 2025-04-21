Madrid Open 2025: Hailey Baptiste vs Sorana Cirstea preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (WC) Hailey Baptiste vs (PR) Sorana Cirstea
Date: April 22, 2025
Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain
Surface: Clay
Category: WTA 1000
Prize Money: €8,055,385
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Hailey Baptiste vs Sorana Cirstea preview
Hailey Baptiste will lock horns with Sorana Cirstea in the first round of the Madrid Open 2025.
Baptiste started the year with a quarterfinal showing in Auckland, going down to former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka in three sets. After a few early exits, including a first-round loss at the Australian Open, she made the second round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.
Baptiste went a round further in Miami and ran into Osaka once again. She came up short in three sets for the second time. She commenced her clay swing at the Charleston Open and lost to Emma Navarro in the second round. She was on Billie Jean King Cup duty after that and won both of her singles ties to help the USA qualify for the finals.
Cirstea returned to the tour after an injury hiatus this year. Her comeback was off to a slow start as she won only one match across her first four tournaments. She had a resurgence at the Dubai Tennis Championships, reaching the last eight at the season's second WTA 1000 tournament.
Cirstea also advanced to the quarterfinals in Austin after that. She didn't progress beyond the second round of the BNP Paribas Open and the Miami Open. The Madrid Open will be her first tournament on clay this year.
Hailey Baptiste vs Sorana Cirstea head-to-head
This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Hailey Baptiste vs Sorana Cirstea odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Hailey Baptiste vs Sorana Cirstea prediction
Cirstea has tasted modest success since her return to the tour this year and has compiled an 8-8 record. She's a two-time quarterfinalist at the Madrid Open, reaching the last eight in 2016 and 2017. She was eliminated in the third round here last year. She has a 12-13 career record at the venue.
This will be Baptiste's second appearance in Madrid. She failed to clear the first hurdle on her debut here a year ago. She has improved a lot this year and scored a win over a top 20 player as well. Clay isn't her strongest suit but she's certainly no slouch.
Given Baptiste's current trajectory, it wouldn't be surprising to see her one-up Cirstea. The veteran's game still packs a punch and despite her inconsistent results, she's giving it her all on the court. The Romanian's resume makes her the favorite but it would be unwise to count out the young American.
Pick: Sorana Cirstea to win in three sets.