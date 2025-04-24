Madrid Open 2025: Hubert Hurkacz vs Benjamin Bonzi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (27) Hubert Hurkacz vs Benjamin Bonzi
Date: April 25, 2025
Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain
Surface: Clay
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Prize Money: $8,619,262
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Hubert Hurkacz vs Benjamin Bonzi preview
Following a first-round bye, 27th seed Hubert Hurkacz will face Benjamin Bonzi in the second round of the Madrid Open 2025.
While Hurkacz lost both of his group-stage matches at the United Cup, he still found himself in the quarterfinals, thanks to Iga Swiatek's efforts. He won his next two singles ties to help Poland qualify for the final. He then lost to Taylor Fritz in the summit clash as his team had to make do with another runner-up finish.
Hurkacz suffered an early exit at the Australian Open, going out in the second round this time. He bounced back with a semifinal finish in Rotterdam, losing to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in three sets. He then left Marseille without a win and lost in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open. He has been out of action since then due to an injury.
Bonzi took on former US Open champion Marin Cilic in the first round of the Madrid Open. The Frenchman seized control of the opening set with a break in the sixth game of the set. He kept his nose in front until the end to take the set. He was barely challenged in the second set, breaking his opponent's serve twice to score a 6-3, 6-2 win.
Hubert Hurkacz vs Benjamin Bonzi head-to-head
Hurkacz leads Bonzi 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the Open 13 in Marseille two years ago in straight sets.
Hubert Hurkacz vs Benjamin Bonzi odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Hubert Hurkacz vs Benjamin Bonzi prediction
Bonzi's clay swing had been quite disappointing before the Madrid Open. He didn't even make it past the qualifying rounds of the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open. However, he played some of his best tennis to down Cilic in the first round here. He struck 20 winners against 17 unforced errors and saved all five break points that he faced.
Bonzi improved his record for the season to 5-7 with the win. More importantly, he snapped his five-match losing skid at the main draw level. This will be Hurkacz's first match in over a month after an injury hiatus. He posted a 7-7 record before his break. The Pole had a successful clay season last year, compiling a 14-4 record and winning his first title on the surface at the Estoril Open.
Since this will be Hurkacz's first match on clay this year, he will be at a slight disadvantage. If Bonzi's able to take advantage of his opponent's rustiness, then he certainly has a shot at victory. Under normal circumstances, the Pole would be the favorite in this match-up, but for now, he will be the underdog.
Pick: Benjamin Bonzi to win in three sets.