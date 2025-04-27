Madrid Open 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Diana Shnaider preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Iga Swiatek vs (13) Diana Shnaider
Date: April 28, 2025
Tournament: Madrid Open 2025
Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)
Venue: La Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: $8,403,780
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Iga Swiatek vs Diana Shnaider preview
Second seed and defending champion Iga Swiatek will look to keep her title defense on track when she takes on 13th-seed Diana Shnaider in the fourth round of the 2025 Madrid Open. The Pole has won 24 of the 31 matches she has played this year, reaching at least the quarterfinal stage at all of the six events she has taken part in. She has struggled to get past the semifinals stage, having exited from the last-four stage at the Australian Open, Qatar Open, and the BNP Paribas Open.
Swiatek opened her clay-court campaign in 2025 at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, losing 3-6, 6-3, 2-6 against Jelena Ostapenko, thereby losing all six encounters against the Latvian till date. The Madrid Open defending champion started off her title defense with a second-round clash against Alexandra Eala, who had beaten her at the Miami Open quarterfinal last month.
The upset seemed to be repeating itself as Swiatek lost the first set, but the Pole rallied back to win the match 4-6, 6-4, 2-6. In the second round, she was back to her dominant best, winning 6-4, 6-2 against Linda Noskova.
Diana Shnaider has had a busy schedule in 2025 so far, having already played ten events before coming into Madrid. The result has been slightly below par for the Russian youngster, who has a 12-11 win/loss record so far this year. Her best result was reaching the quarterfinal at the Adelaide International, losing 6-7 (3), 7-6 (11), 4-6 against Yulia Putintseva.
Shnaider's clay-court season began with early-round exits at Charleston and Stuttgart, losing against the likes of Ekaterina Alexandrova and Elise Mertens. At the Madrid Open, she received an opening round bye, after which she secured a 6-1, 6-2 against Katie Volynets in the second round and then won 6-0, 6-0 against Anastasija Sevastova in the third round.
Iga Swiatek vs Diana Shnaider head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between the two players on the WTA Tour.
Iga Swiatek vs Diana Shnaider odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Iga Swiatek vs Diana Shnaider prediction
With an 88 percent win rate and ten titles from twelve finals, Swiatek is already one of the best players to have played on clay. The four-time French Open champion has an excellent record in Madrid as well, winning it last year and having an overall 15-2 win/loss record at the Spanish capital.
Meanwhile, Shnaider has a 63 percent win rate on clay, having also won a title on the surface. The Russian won the Budapest Grand Prix last year, with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the final.
Swiatek is the clear favorite for the upcoming match as she has a far superior record on clay compared to her Russian opponent.
Pick- Swiatek to win in straight sets.