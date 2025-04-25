Madrid Open 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Linda Noskova preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Iga Swiatek vs (31) Linda Noskova

Date: April 26, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 1000

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Iga Swiatek vs Linda Noskova preview

Swiatek is going for a two-peat in Madrid this year | Image Source: Getty

Defending champion Iga Swiatek will face 31st-seeded Linda Noskova in the third round of the 2025 Madrid Open later this week.

Swiatek is looking to win her first singles title since last year's French Open in Madrid this fortnight. The Pole, who suffered a quarterfinal exit to familiar foe Jelena Ostapenko at the Stuttgart Open last week, has arrived at Caja Magica with a chip on her shoulder. The pressure on her to perform showed during her opener in Madrid on Thursday (April 24), as she needed two hours and 16 minutes to down the fast-rising Alexandra Eala 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

The World No. 2, however, can take pride in the fight she showed during the second-round match, overcoming a set deficit to exact revenge on the 19-year-old for her Miami Open last-eight defeat.

World No. 31 Noskova, like the second seed, also received a first-round Bye at the 1000-level event before downing Argentina's Maria Lourdes Carle 7-5, 6-1 to reach the third round of the tournament for the first time in her career.

Iga Swiatek vs Linda Noskova head-to-head

Swiatek leads Noskova by a huge margin of 5-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. While the Pole was upset by the Czech at the 2023 Australian Open, she has since notched four consecutive wins in their rivalry.

Iga Swiatek vs Linda Noskova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Iga Swiatek Linda Noskova

(Odds will be added once available)

Iga Swiatek vs Linda Noskova prediction

Linda Noskova prepares to return serve | Image Source: Getty

Swiatek has recently been struggling with her point construction, having developed a knack for pulling the trigger during rallies too hastily. The five-time Major winner struggled with the same against Alexandra Eala as well, before steadying her nerves and being more patient from the baseline.

Noskova, meanwhile, is also an aggressive player, with her two-handed flat backhand being her biggest weapon. The 20-year-old also has an impeccable court sense; she is always hitting deep groundstrokes from either wing, not giving her opponents a chance to push her back.

That said, the Czech is relatively inexperienced on clay. While Swiatek is currently in the midst of a difficult time in her career, her aptitude for the surface should ensure that she wins this match in comprehensive fashion.

Pick: Swiatek to win in two tight sets.

