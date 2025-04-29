Madrid Open 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Madison Keys preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Iga Swiatek vs (5) Madison Keys
Date: April 30, 2025
Tournament: Madrid Open 2025
Round: Quarterfinals
Venue: La Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: $8,403,780
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Iga Swiatek vs Madison Keys preview
Second-seed Iga Swiatek will take on fifth-seed Madison Keys in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Madrid Open on Wednesday, April 30. The winner will face Mirra Andreeva or Coco Gauff in the semifinals.
Swiatek's clay court swing commenced at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, where she fell to eventual champion Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals. With the loss, the Pole extended her winless record against the Latvian to six matches.
In Madrid, Swiatek earned a first-round bye following which she registered a comeback win over Alexandra Eala, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2. She then secured a straight-forward 6-4, 6-2 victory against Linda Noskova to reach the fourth round. The Pole then had to dig deep to overcome Diana Shnaider (6-0, 6-7(3), 6-4) and book a place in the last eight.
Meanwhile, Keys arrived in Madrid on the back of a disappointing third-round exit at the Charleston Open. The Madrid Open marked the American's first appearance on red clay this season.
Keys has been dominant so far at the WTA 1000 event. She has secured three consecutive straight-set wins over Lucia Bronzetti, Anna Kalinskaya, and Donna Vekic to reach the quarterfinals. The American has been clinical with her returns, breaking her opponents on 14 occasions so far.
Iga Swiatek vs Madison Keys head-to-head
This wil be their seventh meeting on the tour. Swiatek leads the head-to-head 4-2. However, she lost their most recent encounter in the 2025 Australian Open semifinals.
Iga Swiatek vs Madison Keys odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)
Iga Swiatek vs Madison Keys prediction
Swiatek has not looked the most comfortable playing on clay this season. However, the four-time French Open champion is known for her dominance on the surface. She has lost just two of her last 18 matches in Madrid.
Keys must be confident after registering a comeback win over Swiatek in Melbourne. The American can be deadly with her strong forehand and aggressive base game. However, defeating the Pole on clay will be an uphill task.
Hence, Swiatek is expected to come out on top on Wednesday's clash. The Pole's groundstrokes and athleticism on clay should help her edge through this encounter.
Pick: Swiatek to win in three sets.