Madrid Open 2025: Jack Draper vs Lorenzo Musetti preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Jack Draper vs (10) Lorenzo Musetti

Date: May 2, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Semifinal

Venue: La Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,619,262

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Jack Draper vs Lorenzo Musetti preview

In Picture: Jack Draper (Getty)

Fifth-seeded Jack Draper will face 10th-seeded Lorenzo Musetti in the 2025 Madrid Open semifinals. 2025 has been another year where Draper has taken giant strides on the Tour, breaking into the top 10. The Brit has been impressive this year, winning his maiden Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells with a dominant 6-2, 6-2 win over Holger Rune in the final. He also reached the final of the Qatar Open, losing 5-7, 7-5, 1-6 to Andrey Rublev.

Draper got an opening-round bye at the Madrid Open and started his campaign with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Tallon Griekspoor in the second round. The fifth seed secured a win via retirement against Matteo Berrettini in the third round, and followed it up with two dominant wins, 6-2, 6-2 against Tommy Paul in the fourth round, and 6-0, 6-4 against Matteo Arnaldi in the quarterfinals.

Lorenzo Musetti, meanwhile, has won 16 of his 21 matches in 2025. He started the year with quarterfinal appearances in Hong Kong and Buenos Aires, losing to Jaume Munar and Pedro Martinez, respectively. The Italian turned his season around in the European claycourt season, reaching his maiden Masters 1000 final in Monte-Carlo, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in three sets.

The 10th seed began his Madrid Open campaign with an opening-round bye and won 7-6 (3), 6-2 against Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the second round. The Italian faced Stefanos Tsitsipas, against whom he had a 1-5 head-to-head record, in the third round. However, he beat the Greek 7-5, 7-6 (3) before winning 6-4, 6-2 against Alex de Minaur in the fourth round and defeating Canadian youngster Gabriel Diallo 6-4, 6-3 in the quarterfinals to reach the last-four.

Jack Draper vs Lorenzo Musetti head-to-head

Draper has a 3-0 head-to-head record against Musetti, with the British player winning the last match 6-2, 6-4 at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna last year.

Jack Draper vs Lorenzo Musetti odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jack Draper -200 TBD TBD Lorenzo Musetti +154 TBD TBD

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Jack Draper vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction

This has been Draper's first noteworthy run on clay, as he had a poor 45 percent win rate on the surface. This will be his maiden semifinal appearance at a claycourt event on the Tour. The British player has one claycourt final at the ITF Tour, losing 3-6, 4-6 to Manuel Guinard in the final in Prague in 2021.

Meanwhile, Musetti has reached three finals on clay, winning his only title on the surface at the Hamburg European Open in 2022, where he won 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-4 against Carlos Alcaraz in the final. He also reached the final of the Croatia Open last year, losing against Francisco Cerundolo, before reaching his latest claycourt final in Monte-Carlo a few weeks ago.

Musetti will be the favorite for this match, as even though he trails 0-3 in the head-to-head against Draper, the duo are yet to play on clay, and the Italian is a better claycourt player compared to his opponent.

Pick- Musetti to win in three sets

