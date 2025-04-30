Madrid Open 2025: Jack Draper vs Matteo Arnaldi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Jack Draper (5) vs Matteo Arnaldi

Date: May 1, 2025

Tournament: Madrid Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,619,262

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jack Draper vs Matteo Arnaldi preview

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Nine - Source: Getty

Jack Draper and Matteo Arnaldi are all set to lock horns in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open. Draper has played three impressive matches to reach this stage - he defeated Tallon Griekspoor 6-3, 6-4, took a tie-break in the first set from Matteo Berrettini before an abdominal strain ended the Italian's challenge, and then dismissed American Tommy Paul 6-2, 6-2.

Trending

Draper's clay-court season did not begin well when he was knocked out of the Monte Carlo Open in the second round by Alejandro Davidovich, but the manner of his victories so far in Madrid recalls the incredible form he showed to win in Indian Wells in March.

Matteo Arnaldi has been the surprise of the tournament. The 24-year-old Italian has found wins hard to come by this year. The World No. 44 reached the semifinal in Dallas and the quarterfinal in Delray Beach, but had suffered a string of early defeats since.

However, he turned his fortunes around at the Madrid Open, putting giants like Novak Djokovic, Frances Tiafoe, and Damir Dzumhur to the sword in straight sets, before setting up a quarter-final with Draper. The only challenge he faced was against Borna Ceric, where he had to grind out a win over three sets.

Jack Draper vs Matteo Arnaldi head-to-head

Draper and Arnaldi have never played on the ATP tour, so their current head-to-head is 0-0.

Jack Draper vs Matteo Arnaldi odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jack Draper -278 -3.5 (-108) Over 22.5 (-107) Matteo Arnaldi +215 +3.5 (-118) Under 22.5 (-118)

(All odds sourced from BetMGM)

Jack Draper vs Matteo Arnaldi prediction

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Nine - Source: Getty

World No. 6 Draper is playing the best tennis of his career. He's not a natural clay court player - in 2024, the Englishman played in seven tournaments on the dirt, and only won five matches - but he's laying those demons to rest in Madrid.

Arnaldi's shock second-round defeat of Novak Djokovic set the tone for his tournament. In the last round, the Italian saw off Frances Tiafoe comfortably and in straight sets, 6-3, 7-5.

Despite Arnaldi's emergence, Draper is in top form and looks ready to stake his claim to a high-level clay court title. Expect Arnaldi to make it difficult, and perhaps take the fifth seed to a third set, but Draper will prevail.

Pick: Draper to win in three sets.

