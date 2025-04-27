Madrid Open 2025: Jack Draper vs Matteo Berrettini preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (5) Jack Draper vs (30) Matteo Berrettini

Date: April 28, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: La Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,619,262

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Jack Draper vs Matteo Berrettini preview

In Picture: Jack Draper (Getty)

Fifth-seeded Jack Draper and former Madrid finalist Matteo Berrettini will face off in the third round of the 2025 Madrid Open. Draper's 2025 season started with a disappointing retirement against Carlos Alcaraz at the Australian Open. However, as the season went on, the Brit found his footing. He reached the final of the Qatar Open, losing 5-7, 7-5, 1-6 against Andrey Rublev.

Ad

Trending

Draper's biggest success came in the form of his maiden Masters 1000 title at the BNP Paribas Open, where he won 6-2, 6-2 against Holger Rune in the final. The Brit did not have a great start to the clay season, as he lost 3-6, 7-6 (6), 4-6 against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. At the Madrid Open, he received an opening-round bye and then opened his campaign with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Tallon Griekspoor in the second round.

Ad

Matteo Berrettini has had an average season in 2025 so far, winning 12 of the 20 matches he has played. The Italian reached successive quarterfinals in Doha and Dubai, losing to Jack Draper and Stefanos Tsitsipas, respectively. He also had a decent run at the Miami Open, losing 5-7, 7-6 (7), 5-7 against Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinal.

Berrettini began his clay season with a third-round appearance in Monte-Carlo, losing 3-6, 3-6 to fellow countryman Lorenzo Musetti. At Madrid, the 30th seed got a bye in the first round and then began his campaign with a 6-7 (3), 7-6 (6), 6-1 against Marcos Giron.

Ad

Jack Draper vs Matteo Berrettini head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players is 2-0 in favor of Draper, with the Brit having won the last match 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 at the 2025 Qatar Open.

Jack Draper vs Matteo Berrettini odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jack Draper TBD TBD TBD Matteo Berrettini TBD TBD TBD

Ad

(Odds will be updated once available)

Jack Draper vs Matteo Berrettini prediction

Clay is the one surface where Jack Draper has yet to make his mark, as the British player has a mere 45 percent win rate on the surface. He is yet to reach a final on a clay-court or make any meaningful run at any of the clay-court events.

Berrettini has reached nine clay-court finals in his career, winning six titles. The Italian won three clay-court titles last year, the last of which came at the Austrian Open, where he won 7-5, 6-3 against Hugo Gaston in the final. He is a former runner-up in Madrid, losing 7-6, 4-6, 3-6 against Alexander Zverev in 2021.

Ad

The Italian's prowess on the surface makes him the favorite to win the match against his British opponent.

Pick- Berrettini to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More