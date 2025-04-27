Madrid Open 2025: Jack Draper vs Matteo Berrettini preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (5) Jack Draper vs (30) Matteo Berrettini
Date: April 28, 2025
Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open
Round: Third Round (Round of 32)
Venue: La Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: $8,619,262
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+
Jack Draper vs Matteo Berrettini preview
Fifth-seeded Jack Draper and former Madrid finalist Matteo Berrettini will face off in the third round of the 2025 Madrid Open. Draper's 2025 season started with a disappointing retirement against Carlos Alcaraz at the Australian Open. However, as the season went on, the Brit found his footing. He reached the final of the Qatar Open, losing 5-7, 7-5, 1-6 against Andrey Rublev.
Draper's biggest success came in the form of his maiden Masters 1000 title at the BNP Paribas Open, where he won 6-2, 6-2 against Holger Rune in the final. The Brit did not have a great start to the clay season, as he lost 3-6, 7-6 (6), 4-6 against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. At the Madrid Open, he received an opening-round bye and then opened his campaign with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Tallon Griekspoor in the second round.
Matteo Berrettini has had an average season in 2025 so far, winning 12 of the 20 matches he has played. The Italian reached successive quarterfinals in Doha and Dubai, losing to Jack Draper and Stefanos Tsitsipas, respectively. He also had a decent run at the Miami Open, losing 5-7, 7-6 (7), 5-7 against Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinal.
Berrettini began his clay season with a third-round appearance in Monte-Carlo, losing 3-6, 3-6 to fellow countryman Lorenzo Musetti. At Madrid, the 30th seed got a bye in the first round and then began his campaign with a 6-7 (3), 7-6 (6), 6-1 against Marcos Giron.
Jack Draper vs Matteo Berrettini head-to-head
The head-to-head between the two players is 2-0 in favor of Draper, with the Brit having won the last match 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 at the 2025 Qatar Open.
Jack Draper vs Matteo Berrettini odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Jack Draper vs Matteo Berrettini prediction
Clay is the one surface where Jack Draper has yet to make his mark, as the British player has a mere 45 percent win rate on the surface. He is yet to reach a final on a clay-court or make any meaningful run at any of the clay-court events.
Berrettini has reached nine clay-court finals in his career, winning six titles. The Italian won three clay-court titles last year, the last of which came at the Austrian Open, where he won 7-5, 6-3 against Hugo Gaston in the final. He is a former runner-up in Madrid, losing 7-6, 4-6, 3-6 against Alexander Zverev in 2021.
The Italian's prowess on the surface makes him the favorite to win the match against his British opponent.
Pick- Berrettini to win in three sets.