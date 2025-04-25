Madrid Open 2025: Jack Draper vs Tallon Griekspoor preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (5) Jack Draper vs Tallon Griekspoor
Date: April 26, 2025
Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain
Surface: Clay
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Prize Money: $8,619,262
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Jack Draper vs Tallon Griekspoor preview
After a first-round bye, fifth seed Jack Draper will take on Tallon Griekspoor in the second round of the Madrid Open 2025.
Draper started the year with a fourth-round finish at the Australian Open. He retired from his match against Carlos Alcaraz after three consecutive five-set matches took its toll on him. He then finished as the runner-up to Andrey Rublev at the Qatar Open.
Draper captured the biggest title of his career after that at the BNP Paribas Open. He beat the likes of Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton and Alcaraz en route to the final and clinched the trophy with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Holger Rune. He couldn't sustain this momentum and was bundled out of the Miami Open in the second round by Jakub Mensik.
The Brit commenced his clay swing at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He began his campaign with a dominant 6-1, 6-1 win over Marcos Giron. He was up against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round and lost to him in three sets.
Griekspoor took on qualifier Vit Kopriva in the first round of the Madrid Open. He breezed through the opening set, conceding only one game en route to claiming it. The second set was more competitive but he edged out the qualifier with a single break of serve to score a 6-1, 6-4 win.
Jack Draper vs Tallon Griekspoor head-to-head
Griekspoor leads Draper 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter when the Brit retired halfway through their match at the Winston-Salem Open 2023.
Jack Draper vs Tallon Griekspoor odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Jack Draper vs Tallon Griekspoor prediction
Griekspoor dictated the play from start to finish over the course of his first-round win over Kopriva. He didn't face a single break point throughout the match and conceded only 11 points on his own serve. He has 6-3 record on clay this year, with a runner-up finish in Marrakech being his best result.
Griekspoor also had eventual champion Alexander Zverev on the ropes at last week's BMW Open. He served for the match during their quarterfinal showdown but couldn't close it out, eventually losing the contest in three sets. He has a 2-1 record against top 10 players this year.
While Draper has a solid 14-4 record this year, he has gone 1-1 on clay. He has a 10-12 career record on clay, though five of those wins have come at the Masters level. Griekspoor, meanwhile, has a 6-8 record at the Masters tournaments on clay.
Griekspoor certainly has the tools to pull off an upset, especially since the Brit isn't quite at home on clay. However, Draper has been more consistent with his results and as the higher-ranked player, he holds the edge in this match-up.
Pick: Jack Draper to win in three sets.