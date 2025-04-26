Madrid Open 2025: Jessica Pegula vs Moyuka Uchijima preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Jessica Pegula vs Moyuka Uchijima

Date: April 27, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Third Round

Venue: La Caja Majica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Jessica Pegula vs Moyuka Uchijima preview

Pegula interacts with Lys at the Mutua Madrid Open - Source: Getty

Jessica Pegula will take on Moyuka Uchijima in the third round of the Madrid Open.

Pegula has made an amazing start to the season so far. She's chalked up 27 wins from 34 matches, including title-winning runs in Austin and Charleston. She also reached the final in Adelaide and Miami, but couldn't make it count at any of those events.

The American entered Madrid after a quarterfinal exit in Stuttgart. She started her campaign with a solid win over Eva Lys in the first round. Pegula defeated the German youngster in straight sets 6-2, 6-2.

Uchijima in action at the Mutua Madrid Open - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Moyuka Uchijima is yet to find her feet on the women's tour. She's chalked up second-round appearances in the Australian Open, BNP Paribas Open and the Miami Open. She also reached the quarterfinal of the Open Calfinances Rouen Metropole but lost to Olga Danilovich in three sets.

The Japanese professional started her campaign in Madrid with a brilliant comeback win against Robin Montgomery. She then stunned 26th seed Ons Jabeur in the second round 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Uchijima is making her first appearance at the Madrid Open this year.

Jessica Pegula vs Moyuka Uchijima head-to-head

Jessica Pegula vs Moyuka Uchijima odds

Jessica Pegula vs Moyuka Uchijima prediction

After a runner-up finish at the US Open last year, Pegula looks determined to find her A-game and win a Major. The American already has two titles to her name in 2025, including one on clay. She is known for her high tactical acumen and neat groundstrokes off both wings.

On the other hand, Moyuka Uchijima has ground out tough results this year. She entered the main draw of multiple events via the qualifiers and has shown her resilient attitude on the tour. The 23-year-old has a great chance to make a statement against Pegula and continue her run in Madrid.

Considering their record on clay and experience on the main tour, Pegula is the clear favorite to come out on top. If the third seed begins well and keeps a check on her errors, she should be able to secure a fourth-round berth in Madrid.

Pick: Pegula to win in three sets.

