Madrid Open 2025: Jiri Lehecka vs Cameron Norrie preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (26) Jiri Lehecka vs Cameron Norrie
Date: April 26, 2025
Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: La Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: $8,619,262
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+
Jiri Lehecka vs Cameron Norrie preview
Twenty-sixth-seed Jiri Lehecka is all set to face former top 10 player Cameron Norrie in the second round of the 2025 Madrid Open. Lehecka has won 14 of the 21 matches he has played this year, including a title to begin 2025 at the Brisbane International, which he won via retirement against Reilly Opelka in the final.
Lehecka also reached the semifinals of the Qatar Open, losing 6-3, 6-7 (2), 3-6 to Jack Draper. He had a decent fourth-round run at the Australian Open, losing 3-6, 4-6, 6-7 (4) against Novak Djokovic. He began his clay season with a second-round loss in Monte-Carlo, losing 6-1, 5-7, 2-6 to Lorenzo Musetti. The Czech player received an opening-round bye in Madrid due to his seeding.
Cameron Norrie, meanwhile, has had an average season so far this year. The Brit started with a quarterfinal run at the Hong Kong Open, losing 3-6, 6-3, 2-6 against Kei Nishikori. He later also reached the quarterfinals in Delray Beach, losing 6-7 (3), 5-7 to Alex Michelsen. Despite the two strong runs, Norrie has had five opening-round exits in 2025.
Norrie's start to the clay season was not good, as he failed to qualify for the main draw in Monte-Carlo, and had a first-round exit in Barcelona, losing 7-6 (3), 4-6, 3-6 to Karen Khachanov. The British player began his Madrid Open campaign with a hard-fought 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-4 against local favorite Martin Landaluce in the first round.
Jiri Lehecka vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head
Norrie has a 3-1 lead in the head-to-head record against Lehecka. The Brit won the last match 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open.
Jiri Lehecka vs Cameron Norrie odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Jiri Lehecka vs Cameron Norrie prediction
Lehecka has no titles on clay and has yet to reach a final on the surface in his career. However, the Czech player was a semifinalist in Madrid last year and had to retire against Felix Auger-Aliassime due to injury.
Norrie has reached five clay-court finals in his career, winning two titles on the surface. His last title on the clay came at the 2023 Rio Open, where he won 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 against Carlos Alcaraz. However, the Brit has a mere 4-3 record in Madrid coming into this edition.
Clay court titles and a positive head-to-head might give Norrie the advantage, but the British player has not been in good form in recent times, and this will be his first clay-court match he plays against Lehecka. Based on his current form and his recent success in Madrid, the 26th seed is the favorite to win the match.
Pick- Lehecka to win in three sets