Madrid Open 2025: Jiri Lehecka vs Cameron Norrie preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (26) Jiri Lehecka vs Cameron Norrie

Date: April 26, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: La Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,619,262

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Jiri Lehecka vs Cameron Norrie preview

In Picture: Jiri Lehecka (Getty)

Twenty-sixth-seed Jiri Lehecka is all set to face former top 10 player Cameron Norrie in the second round of the 2025 Madrid Open. Lehecka has won 14 of the 21 matches he has played this year, including a title to begin 2025 at the Brisbane International, which he won via retirement against Reilly Opelka in the final.

Ad

Trending

Lehecka also reached the semifinals of the Qatar Open, losing 6-3, 6-7 (2), 3-6 to Jack Draper. He had a decent fourth-round run at the Australian Open, losing 3-6, 4-6, 6-7 (4) against Novak Djokovic. He began his clay season with a second-round loss in Monte-Carlo, losing 6-1, 5-7, 2-6 to Lorenzo Musetti. The Czech player received an opening-round bye in Madrid due to his seeding.

Cameron Norrie, meanwhile, has had an average season so far this year. The Brit started with a quarterfinal run at the Hong Kong Open, losing 3-6, 6-3, 2-6 against Kei Nishikori. He later also reached the quarterfinals in Delray Beach, losing 6-7 (3), 5-7 to Alex Michelsen. Despite the two strong runs, Norrie has had five opening-round exits in 2025.

Ad

Norrie's start to the clay season was not good, as he failed to qualify for the main draw in Monte-Carlo, and had a first-round exit in Barcelona, losing 7-6 (3), 4-6, 3-6 to Karen Khachanov. The British player began his Madrid Open campaign with a hard-fought 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-4 against local favorite Martin Landaluce in the first round.

Jiri Lehecka vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head

Norrie has a 3-1 lead in the head-to-head record against Lehecka. The Brit won the last match 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open.

Ad

Jiri Lehecka vs Cameron Norrie odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jiri Lehecka -225 TBD TBD Cameron Norrie +175 TBD TBD

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jiri Lehecka vs Cameron Norrie prediction

Lehecka has no titles on clay and has yet to reach a final on the surface in his career. However, the Czech player was a semifinalist in Madrid last year and had to retire against Felix Auger-Aliassime due to injury.

Norrie has reached five clay-court finals in his career, winning two titles on the surface. His last title on the clay came at the 2023 Rio Open, where he won 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 against Carlos Alcaraz. However, the Brit has a mere 4-3 record in Madrid coming into this edition.

Ad

Clay court titles and a positive head-to-head might give Norrie the advantage, but the British player has not been in good form in recent times, and this will be his first clay-court match he plays against Lehecka. Based on his current form and his recent success in Madrid, the 26th seed is the favorite to win the match.

Pick- Lehecka to win in three sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More