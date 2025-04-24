Madrid Open 2025: Karolina Muchova vs Yuliia Starodubtseva preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Karolina Muchova vs Yuliia Starodubtseva

Date: April 24, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Second Round

Venue: La Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Karolina Muchova vs Yuliia Starodubtseva preview

Muchova plays a backhand in the Miami Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Former World No. 8, Karolina Muchova, will take on Yulia Stardubtseva in the second round of the Madrid Open.

Muchova is a fierce competitor on the women's tour. After a second-round exit in the Australian Open, she reached the semifinal of the Linz Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships. She also reached the fourth round in Indian Wells, but lost to Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

The Czech will enter Madrid after a third-round exit in Miami. Despite a valiant effort against Elina Svitolina, the Ukrainian defeated her in three sets 6-2, 3-6, 6-2. Muchova is making her fourth appearance in the Madrid Open this year.

Starodubtseva in action at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Yulia Stardubtseva has yet to find her best potential on the main tour. After early exits in the Australian Open and the Singapore Open, she entered the main draw in Miami via the qualifiers. Despite a valiant effort against Naomi Osaka, the four-time Grand Slam champion defeated her in three sets.

Stardubtseva entered Madrid after an early exit in Stuttgart. She secured a main draw berth via the qualifiers and then defeated Linda Fruhvirtova in the first round. The Ukrainian outfoxed Fruhvirtova in straight sets 6-2, 6-2.

Karolina Muchova vs Yuliia Starodubtseva head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Karolina Muchova vs Yuliia Starodubtseva odds

Karolina Muchova vs Yuliia Starodubtseva prediction

Muchova in action at the French Open 2023. - Source: Getty

Muchova has a good record on clay but is yet to win a title on the surface. She reached the final in Palermo last year` but couldn't make her mark against Zheng Qinwen. The Czech has a potent all-around game with the ability to find a winner from anywhere on the court.

On the contrary, Stardubtseva is running out of chances to make a significant impact on tour. She has shown determination by entering the main draw in Madrid via the qualifiers, but will need to be consistent to challenge the best players on tour. The Ukrainian is known for her defensive skills and quick movement on the court.

Former French Open finalist Karolina Muchova will be a favorite to come out on top. The Czech has had almost a month-long break from the tour and should be able to power through her opponent in the second round.

Pick: Muchova to win in straight sets.

