Madrid Open 2025: Karolina Muchova vs Yuliia Starodubtseva preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (12) Karolina Muchova vs Yuliia Starodubtseva
Date: April 24, 2025
Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open
Round: Second Round
Venue: La Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: $8,403,780
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+
Karolina Muchova vs Yuliia Starodubtseva preview
Former World No. 8, Karolina Muchova, will take on Yulia Stardubtseva in the second round of the Madrid Open.
Muchova is a fierce competitor on the women's tour. After a second-round exit in the Australian Open, she reached the semifinal of the Linz Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships. She also reached the fourth round in Indian Wells, but lost to Iga Swiatek in straight sets.
The Czech will enter Madrid after a third-round exit in Miami. Despite a valiant effort against Elina Svitolina, the Ukrainian defeated her in three sets 6-2, 3-6, 6-2. Muchova is making her fourth appearance in the Madrid Open this year.
Meanwhile, Yulia Stardubtseva has yet to find her best potential on the main tour. After early exits in the Australian Open and the Singapore Open, she entered the main draw in Miami via the qualifiers. Despite a valiant effort against Naomi Osaka, the four-time Grand Slam champion defeated her in three sets.
Stardubtseva entered Madrid after an early exit in Stuttgart. She secured a main draw berth via the qualifiers and then defeated Linda Fruhvirtova in the first round. The Ukrainian outfoxed Fruhvirtova in straight sets 6-2, 6-2.
Karolina Muchova vs Yuliia Starodubtseva head-to-head
The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.
Karolina Muchova vs Yuliia Starodubtseva odds
Odds will be updated when available.
Karolina Muchova vs Yuliia Starodubtseva prediction
Muchova has a good record on clay but is yet to win a title on the surface. She reached the final in Palermo last year` but couldn't make her mark against Zheng Qinwen. The Czech has a potent all-around game with the ability to find a winner from anywhere on the court.
On the contrary, Stardubtseva is running out of chances to make a significant impact on tour. She has shown determination by entering the main draw in Madrid via the qualifiers, but will need to be consistent to challenge the best players on tour. The Ukrainian is known for her defensive skills and quick movement on the court.
Former French Open finalist Karolina Muchova will be a favorite to come out on top. The Czech has had almost a month-long break from the tour and should be able to power through her opponent in the second round.
Pick: Muchova to win in straight sets.