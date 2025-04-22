Madrid Open 2025: Learner Tien vs Marcos Giron preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Learner Tien vs Marcos Giron

Date: April 23, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: First Round

Venue: La Caja Majica, Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,619,262

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Learner Tien vs Marcos Giron preview

Tien in action at the BMW Open 2025 - Day 1 - Source: Getty

World No. 69 Leaner Tien will take on Marcos Giron in the first round of the Madrid Open.

Tien is one of the most exciting youngsters on tour. The American has made an optimistic start to the season by amassing a quarterfinal run in the Mexican Open. He also reached the fourth round of the Australian Open but lost to Lorenzo Sonego in four sets.

Tien will enter Madrid after a first-round exit in Munich. He entered the main draw of the Munich Open via the qualifiers but couldn't make his mark in the first round. Despite a resilient performance against Tallon Griekspoor, he lost to the Dutchman in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

Grion in action at the BMW Open 2025 - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Maros Giron, meanwhile, is a solid competitor on the men's tour. He reached the quarterfinals of the Delray Beach Open and the Mexican Open, which were his best results this year. He also reached the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open but lost to Arthur Fils in three sets.

Giron will also enter Madrid after a first-round exit in Munich. Despite a strong performance against Miomir Kecmanovic, he lost to the Serbian in three sets 6-2, 6-7(2), 7-6(9). The American is making his fourth appearance in the Madrid Open this year.

Learner Tien vs Marcos Giron head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Learner Tien vs Marcos Giron odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Learner Tien Marcos Giron

Odds will be updated when available.

Learner Tien vs Marcos Giron prediction

Tien plays a forehand in the BMW Open 2025 - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Learner Tien has already sent a strong message to the men's locker room this year. He's humbled higher-ranked opponents such as Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev on tour. The American has a potent all-around game and sharp game-management skills on the court.

Giron, on the other hand, is used to playing some of his best tennis on clay. The American lost a close encounter against Kecmanovic in Munich and will be eager to bounce back in Madrid. He has a versatile all-around game and likes to play a patient brand of tennis.

Considering their recent form and record on tour, an even contest will be on the cards in Madrid. Tien has shown the ability to hang with the best players on tour. However, dealing with Giron will still be a tough ask. The youngster should be able to play out of his skin and grind out a tough win in the first round.

Pick: Tien to win in three sets.

