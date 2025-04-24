Madrid Open 2025: Leylah Fernandez vs Ann Li preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (25) Leylah Fernandez vs Ann Li

Date: April 24, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Second Round

Venue: La Caja Majica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Leylah Fernandez vs Ann Li preview

Fernandez in action at the Miami Open - Source: Getty

Twenty-fifth seed Leylah Fernandez will take on Ann Li in the second round of the Madrid Open.

Ad

Trending

Fernandez is a resilient competitor on tour. After a third-round exit in the Australian Open, she reached the quarterfinals of the Abu Dhabi Open. Despite a valiant effort against Ashlyn Krueger, Fernandez was defeated in three sets, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

The Canadian will enter Madrid after a third-round exit in Miami. She started her campaign with a solid win against Alycia Parks, but couldn't make her mark against Ashlyn Krueger. The American outlasted her in straight sets 6-1, 7-5.

Ad

Ann Li in action at the Mutua Madrid Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Ann Li is working towards finding her feet on the main tour. After a first-round exit in the Australian Open, she secured a fabulous runner-up finish at the Singapore Open. She put up a brilliant performance against Elise Mertens but lost to the Belgian in the final.

Ad

The American entered Madrid after a second-round exit in Charleston. She started her campaign by cruising past Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the first round 6-3, 6-2. Notably, Li is making her first appearance in Madrid this year.

Leylah Fernandez vs Ann Li head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Leylah Fernandez vs Ann Li odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Leylah Fernandez Ann Li

Ad

Odds will be updated when available.

Leylah Fernandez vs Ann Li prediction

Li plays a forehand in the 2025 ASB Classic - Source: Getty

Leylah Fernandez has never reached the final of a clay-court event on tour. She reached the last 16 at the Paris Olympics, which is her best result on the surface in her career. The Canadian will be eager to step up in Madrid and make a valuable contribution this time around.

Ad

On the other hand, Ann Li has a modest record on clay. She lifted the ITF 125 event in Valencia last year and also reached the final of the ITF 125 Bastad. The American is constantly improving her game and could be a handful against Fernandez in the second round.

Considering their ranking superiority and results at the highest level, Fernandez will be a slight favorite to come out on top. The Canadian will need to play out of her skin against a sticky opponent but should be able to begin with a win.

Pick: Fernandez to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More