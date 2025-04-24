  • home icon
Madrid Open 2025: Leylah Fernandez vs Ann Li preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

By Aman Mohamed
Modified Apr 24, 2025 06:19 GMT
Leylah Fernandez vs Ann Li - Image Source: Getty
Match Details

Fixture: (25) Leylah Fernandez vs Ann Li

Date: April 24, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Second Round

Venue: La Caja Majica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Leylah Fernandez vs Ann Li preview

Fernandez in action at the Miami Open - Source: Getty
Twenty-fifth seed Leylah Fernandez will take on Ann Li in the second round of the Madrid Open.

Fernandez is a resilient competitor on tour. After a third-round exit in the Australian Open, she reached the quarterfinals of the Abu Dhabi Open. Despite a valiant effort against Ashlyn Krueger, Fernandez was defeated in three sets, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

The Canadian will enter Madrid after a third-round exit in Miami. She started her campaign with a solid win against Alycia Parks, but couldn't make her mark against Ashlyn Krueger. The American outlasted her in straight sets 6-1, 7-5.

Ann Li in action at the Mutua Madrid Open - Previews - Source: Getty
Meanwhile, Ann Li is working towards finding her feet on the main tour. After a first-round exit in the Australian Open, she secured a fabulous runner-up finish at the Singapore Open. She put up a brilliant performance against Elise Mertens but lost to the Belgian in the final.

The American entered Madrid after a second-round exit in Charleston. She started her campaign by cruising past Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the first round 6-3, 6-2. Notably, Li is making her first appearance in Madrid this year.

Leylah Fernandez vs Ann Li head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Leylah Fernandez vs Ann Li odds

Player Name MoneylineHandicap Bets Total Games
Leylah Fernandez
Ann Li
Odds will be updated when available.

Leylah Fernandez vs Ann Li prediction

Li plays a forehand in the 2025 ASB Classic - Source: Getty
Leylah Fernandez has never reached the final of a clay-court event on tour. She reached the last 16 at the Paris Olympics, which is her best result on the surface in her career. The Canadian will be eager to step up in Madrid and make a valuable contribution this time around.

On the other hand, Ann Li has a modest record on clay. She lifted the ITF 125 event in Valencia last year and also reached the final of the ITF 125 Bastad. The American is constantly improving her game and could be a handful against Fernandez in the second round.

Considering their ranking superiority and results at the highest level, Fernandez will be a slight favorite to come out on top. The Canadian will need to play out of her skin against a sticky opponent but should be able to begin with a win.

Pick: Fernandez to win in three sets.

