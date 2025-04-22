Match Details

Fixture: Liudmila Samsonova vs Caroline Dolehide

Date: April 25, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: First Round

Venue: La Caja Majica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Liudmila Samsonova vs Caroline Dolehide preview

Samsonova during a serve in the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025 - Source: Getty

World No. 20 Liudmila Samsonova will take on Caroline Dolehide in the first round of the Madrid Open.

Samsonova is a steady competitor on the women's tour. She's made a hot and cold start to the season by amassing nine wins from 18 matches, including a semifinal run at the Adelaide International and a quartefinal appearance at the BNP Paribas Open. She also reached the second round of the Australian Open but lost to Olga Danilovic in straight sets.

The Russian will enter Madrid after early exits in Miami and Stuttgart. She was eliminated by Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round of the Stuttgart Open 6-3, 6-3. Samsonova is making her fourth appearance in the Madrid Open this year.

Dolehide plays a slice backhand in the Madrid Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Caroline Dolehide, meanwhile, has made a cautious start to the season so far. She's garnered seven wins out of 13 matches, including a quarterfinal run in the ATX Open. She also reached the third round of the BNP Paribas Open but lost to Marta Kostyuk in straight sets.

The American entered Madrid after a second round exit in Charleston. She started her campaign with a remarkable win against Elina Avanesyan. Dolehide defeated the Armenian in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

Liudmila Samsonova vs Caroline Dolehide head-to-head

The head-to-head between Samsonova and Dolehide is locked at 0-0.

Liudmila Samsonova vs Caroline Dolehide odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Liudmila Samsonova Carolina Dolehide

Odds will be updated when available.

Liudmila Samsonova vs Caroline Dolehide prediction

Samsonova plays a backhand on tour - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Samsonova is known for her technical ability on the court. She's impressed her critics by defeating higher ranked opponents such as Emma Navarro, Daria Kasatkina and Jasmine Paolini this year.

On the other hand, Caroline Dolehide has shown glimpses of her top potential. The 26-year-old will need to be more consistent to challenge the best players on tour.

Samsonova's patient all-round skills will clash against Dolehide's aggressive groundstrokes in the first round of the Madrid Open. Considering their ranking superiority and results this year, the Russian should be able to pass this tricky test in the first round.

Pick: Samsonova to win in straight sets.

