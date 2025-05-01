  • home icon
Madrid Open 2025: Lorenzo Musetti vs Gabriel Diallo preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

By Aman Mohamed
Modified May 01, 2025 10:46 GMT
Lorenzo Musetti vs Gabriel Diallo - Image Source; Getty

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Lorenzo Musetti vs (LL) Gabriel Diallo

Date: May 1, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: La Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,619,262

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Lorenzo Musetti vs Gabriel Diallo preview

Musetti interacts with Tsitsipas in the Madrid Open - Source: Getty

Tenth seed Lorenzo Musetti will take on Gabriel Diallo in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Madrid Open.

also-read-trending Trending

Musetti is close to making a significant impact on tour. He's made a promising start to the season by chalking up 15 wins from 20 matches, including a runner-up finish in the Monte-Carlo Masters. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Argentina Open and the Hong Kong Open, where he lost to Jaume Munar in three sets.

The Italian started his campaign in Madrid after cruising past Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Stefanos Tsitsipas. He then overpowered Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinal 6-4, 6-2. Musetti is making his fourth appearance in the Madrid Open this year.

Diallo plays a forehand in the Mutua Madrid Open - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Gabriel Diallo has played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit in the last couple of years. He reached the second round in Hong Kong, Melbourne, Indian Wells, Miami, and Bucharest, where he lost to Sebastian Baez in three sets.

The Canadian entered the main draw in Madrid via the lucky loser system. He's made the most of his opportunity by defeating Zizou Bergs, Cameron Norrie and Grigor Dimitrov en route to the quarterfinals. Diallo outclassed the Bulgarian Dimitrov in three sets, 5-7, 7-6(7), 6-4.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Gabriel Diallo head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 1-1. Musetti won their most recent encounter in the 2025 Hong Kong Open.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Gabriel Diallo odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games
Lorenzo Musetti
Gabriel Diallo
Odds will be updated when available.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Gabriel Diallo prediction

Musetti celebrates a point in the Madrid Open - Day Eight - Source: Getty

Lorenzo Musetti has been in scintillating form since the beginning of the clay court swing. He's garnered eight wins from his last nine matches and will be eager to make a difference in Madrid. The Italian has a fabulous skill set for clay courts and great decision-making ability.

On the other hand, Diallo is having one of the best runs of his career in Madrid. After a runner-up finish in Almaty last year, he is now through to the last eight of a Masters 1000 event on the tour. The Canadian is known to be a sticky customer with a decent all-around game.

No points for guessing that Musetti will be a clear favorite to come out on top. The Italian will be up against a tricky contender who has beaten him in the past. However, Musetti's experience on clay should help him solve this riddle in the quarterfinal and enter the last four in Madrid.

Pick: Musetti to win in straight sets.

