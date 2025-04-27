Madrid Open 2025: Lorenzo Musetti vs Stefanos Tsitsipas preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Fixture: (10) Lorenzo Musetti vs (17) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Date: April 28, 2025

Tournament: Madrid Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €8,055,385

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Lorenzo Musetti vs Stefanos Tsitsipas preview

Tenth seed Lorenzo Musetti of Italy will take on 17th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the third round of Madrid Open on Monday, April 28.

Musetti is most comfortable playing on clay and reached the final of the Monte-Carlo Masters, losing to Carlos Alcaraz. The 23-year-old Italian suffered an injury during the match that virtually ended his chances of victory, Musetti then beat Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina 7-6 (3) 6-2 in the second round in Madrid.

Meanwhile, Tsitsipas failed to defend his crown at Monte-Carlo this year. The Greek's ranking has dropped, and he's no longer a top-10 player. Tsitsipas had to toil hard to beat Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany 3-6 6-4 6-3 in the second round in Madrid to set up the clash with Musetti.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Stefanos Tsitsipas head-to-head

The two players have met each other six times so far, with Tsitsipas winning five of those matches. The Greek leads their head-to-head 5-1.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Stefanos Tsitsipas odds

Lorenzo Musetti vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction

Both players rate clay as their most favorite surface, so it should be a close match. Tsitsipas' backhand remains a cause for concern, as he committed quite a few errors off it in the first set against Struff.

Musetti also has a one-handed backhand like the Greek but can hit it really well. The Italian is quite adept at engaging his oppponent in crosscourt backhand exchanges and pulling the trigger down the line. He's going to adopt that tactic against Tsitsipas in all probability on Monday.

Madrid's faster conditions should give Tsitsipas less time than usual to set up his backhand. He will have to rely a lot on his powerful serve and forehand to win points against Musetti. The Italian has developed a very good drop shot as well, which should help him further. Musetti thus starts as the favorite to win the match on Monday.

Pick: Lorenzo Musetti in three sets

