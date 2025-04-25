Madrid Open 2025: Lorenzo Musetti vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Lorenzo Musetti vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Date: April 26, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Surface: Clay

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Prize Money: $8,619,262

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Sony LIV

Lorenzo Musetti vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry preview

Musetti serves at Monte-Carlo Masters | Image Source: Getty

10th-seeded Lorenzo Musetti will face Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the second round of the 2025 Madrid Masters on Saturday (April 26).

After a rather slow start to the year, Musetti has put together arguably his best season on the ATP Tour yet. The Italian reached his maiden Masters-level final in Monte Carlo a few weeks ago, where he was denied by Carlos Alcaraz in three sets.

Having received a first-round Bye in Madrid, the 23-year-old will be eager to go past the third round of the 1000-level event for the first time in his career. Etcheverry, meanwhile, achieved his career-high ATP ranking of 27 last year but has slowed down considerably since.

The Argentine had dropped 12 of his 20 matches this season before arriving at the Madrid Open this week. However, he showed impressive grit to reach the second round of the tournament on Thursday (April 24), beating the promising Hamad Medjedovic 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-4 in three hours and 17 minutes.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry head-to-head

The two players have never met on the ATP Tour, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Lorenzo Musetti Tomas Martin Etcheverry

(Odds will be updated once available)

Lorenzo Musetti vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry prediction

Tomas Martin Etcheverry hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty

Musetti showed immaculate shotmaking during his run to the Monte-Carlo Masters final earlier this month. The World No. 11 has been hitting the spots on his loopy topspin forehand. He is also quite adept at hitting passing shot winners past his helpless opponents at the net from either wing.

For what it's worth, Etcheverry hits the ball harder than his higher-ranked opponent. At 6'5, the 25-year-old can also serve big, albeit with frustrating inconsistency. The Argentine will have to exploit Musetti's single-handed backhand with his inside-out forehand to stand a chance of winning their second-round clash at Caja Magica.

The 11th seed, however, is well-rested, as he withdrew from his Barcelona campaign after going deep in the Principality. In that regard, he is the favorite to take this interesting match-up, which is likely to go to three sets.

Pick: Musetti to win in three sets.

