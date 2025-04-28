Madrid Open 2025: Marta Kostyuk vs Anastasia Potapova preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (24) Marta Kostyuk vs Anastasia Potapova

Date: April 28, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Fourth-round

Venue: La Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Marta Kostyuk vs Anastasia Potapova preview

Kostyuk in action at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Six - Source: Getty

Twenty-fourth seed Marta Kostyuk will take on Anastasia Potapova in the fourth round of the Madrid Open.

Ad

Trending

Kostyuk is close to making a significant impact on tour. She's made a promising start to the season by amassing 13 wins from 22 matches, including a quarterfinal run in the Qatar Open. She also reached the fourth round in Indian Wells and in Miami, where she lost to Zheng Qinwen and Jessica Pegula, respectively, in straight sets.

The Ukrainian started her campaign in Madrid with a remarkable win over Emma Raducanu. She then outsmarted Veronika Kudermetova in the third round 6-0, 4-6, 6-4. Kostyuk is making her sixth appearance in Madrid this year.

Ad

Potapova in action at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Six - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Anastasia Potapova is a tricky contender on the women's tour. She's made a modest start to the season by amassing 16 wins from 22 matches, including a title-winning run in the Winners Open. She also reached the quarterfinal of the Linz Open but lost to Karolina Muchova in three sets.

Ad

The Russian entered Madrid after a second-round exit in Stuttgart. She started her campaign by cruising past Ashlynn Krueger and Zheng Qinwen in the first two rounds and then brushed aside Sofia Kenin in the third. Potapova defeated Kenin in three sets 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(6).

Marta Kostyuk vs Anastasia Potapova head-to-head

Potapova leads the head-to-head against Kostyuk 2-1. Kostyuk won their most recent encounter in the 2024 BNP Paribas Open.

Ad

Marta Kostyuk vs Anastasia Potapova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Marta Kostyuk Anastasia Potapova

Ad

Odds will be updated when available.

Marta Kostyuk vs Anastasia Potapova prediction

Kostyuk has been constantly chipping in with valuable results on tour. She reached the final in San Diego and Stuttgart last year but couldn't make her mark. The Ukrainian will be determined to change that this year and register a strong result on tour.

Potapova, meanwhile, made the most of her opportunity in Cluj-Napoca. She captured the third title of her career this year and will be eager to target higher-level events on tour. She has a versatile all-around with great anticipation skills.

Ad

Considering their skill sets and records on clay, a close contest will be on the cards in the fourth round. Kostyuk has shown her resiliency against higher-ranked opponents in the past. She should be able to outlast a tough contender in Potapova and secure a place in the quarterfinals.

Pick: Kostyuk to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More