Madrid Open 2025: Marta Kostyuk vs Emma Raducanu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (24) Marta Kostyuk vs Emma Raducanu

Date: April 25, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 1000

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Marta Kostyuk vs Emma Raducanu preview

Marta Kostyuk at the Billie Jean King Cup 2025. (Photo: Getty)

24th seed Marta Kostyuk will square off against former US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the second round of the Madrid Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Kostyuk started the season with back-to-back first-round losses. She snapped her losing streak to reach the third round of the Australian Open, where she was shown the door by Paula Badosa. She then advanced to the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open, the season's first WTA 1000 tournament.

Kostyuk's time in Dubai was quite brief, going out in the second round. She suffered another early exit with a first-round loss at the Merida Open. She got back on track with consecutive fourth-round appearances at the BNP Paribas Open and the Miami Open.

Ad

Kostyurk won both of her Billie Jean King Cup matches after that, leading Ukraine to the finals. However, she sustained an injury which forced her out of last week's Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. As one of the seeded players at the Madrid Open, she received a bye into the second round.

While Kostyuk received a bye, Raducanu was up against Suzan Lamens in the first round. The first set went down to the wire, in which the Brit overcame a 4-2 deficit to claim the set. The second set featured a few momentum shifts.

Ad

Lamens took a 2-0 lead before Raducanu turned the tables on her to go 4-3 up. The former then clawed her way back to make it 4-4 but the latter wasn't to be denied. The Brit snagged another break in the ninth game to go 5-4 up and then served out the match for a 7-6 (4), 6-4 win.

Marta Kostyuk vs Emma Raducanu head-to-head

Their rivalry is currently tied at 1-1. Raducanu won their previous meeting at the Madrid Open 2022 in straight sets.

Ad

Marta Kostyuk vs Emma Raducanu odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Marta Kostyuk





Emma Raducanu







Ad

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Marta Kostyuk vs Emma Raducanu prediction

Emma Raducanu at the Madrid Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Raducanu overcame a tricky opponent to register her first win on clay this year. She's competing for the first time since her quarterfinal finish at last month's Miami Open, her best showing at the WTA 1000 level.

Ad

Kostyuk returns to action after a minor injury forced her to skip Stuttgart last week, where she was the runner-up a year ago. She has been quite inconsistent this year, something she will be keen to amend going forward.

Both players failed to win a match in Madrid last year. While Raducanu has already scored a win this time, Kostyuk may not be able to do so once again. The last time these two crossed paths was also in the Spanish capital in 2022.

Ad

Raducanu dropped only three games to score a decisive win back then. Considering her recent form and Kostyuk's return from an injury, the Brit will be expected to emerge victorious.

Pick: Emma Raducanu to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More