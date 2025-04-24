Madrid Open 2025: Marta Kostyuk vs Emma Raducanu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (24) Marta Kostyuk vs Emma Raducanu
Date: April 25, 2025
Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain
Surface: Clay
Category: WTA 1000
Prize Money: $8,403,780
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Marta Kostyuk vs Emma Raducanu preview
24th seed Marta Kostyuk will square off against former US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the second round of the Madrid Open 2025.
Kostyuk started the season with back-to-back first-round losses. She snapped her losing streak to reach the third round of the Australian Open, where she was shown the door by Paula Badosa. She then advanced to the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open, the season's first WTA 1000 tournament.
Kostyuk's time in Dubai was quite brief, going out in the second round. She suffered another early exit with a first-round loss at the Merida Open. She got back on track with consecutive fourth-round appearances at the BNP Paribas Open and the Miami Open.
Kostyurk won both of her Billie Jean King Cup matches after that, leading Ukraine to the finals. However, she sustained an injury which forced her out of last week's Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. As one of the seeded players at the Madrid Open, she received a bye into the second round.
While Kostyuk received a bye, Raducanu was up against Suzan Lamens in the first round. The first set went down to the wire, in which the Brit overcame a 4-2 deficit to claim the set. The second set featured a few momentum shifts.
Lamens took a 2-0 lead before Raducanu turned the tables on her to go 4-3 up. The former then clawed her way back to make it 4-4 but the latter wasn't to be denied. The Brit snagged another break in the ninth game to go 5-4 up and then served out the match for a 7-6 (4), 6-4 win.
Marta Kostyuk vs Emma Raducanu head-to-head
Their rivalry is currently tied at 1-1. Raducanu won their previous meeting at the Madrid Open 2022 in straight sets.
Marta Kostyuk vs Emma Raducanu odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Marta Kostyuk vs Emma Raducanu prediction
Raducanu overcame a tricky opponent to register her first win on clay this year. She's competing for the first time since her quarterfinal finish at last month's Miami Open, her best showing at the WTA 1000 level.
Kostyuk returns to action after a minor injury forced her to skip Stuttgart last week, where she was the runner-up a year ago. She has been quite inconsistent this year, something she will be keen to amend going forward.
Both players failed to win a match in Madrid last year. While Raducanu has already scored a win this time, Kostyuk may not be able to do so once again. The last time these two crossed paths was also in the Spanish capital in 2022.
Raducanu dropped only three games to score a decisive win back then. Considering her recent form and Kostyuk's return from an injury, the Brit will be expected to emerge victorious.
Pick: Emma Raducanu to win in straight sets.