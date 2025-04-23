Madrid Open 2025: Mirra Andreeva vs Marie Bouzkova preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Mirra Andreeva vs Marie Bouzkova

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 1000

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Mirra Andreeva vs Marie Bouzkova preview

Marie Bouzkova in action during her first match at the Madrid Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Seventh-seeded Mirra Andreeva will face the Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova in the first round of the 2025 Madrid Open later this week.

Andreeva has enjoyed a steep upward climb in the WTA rankings this year. The 17-year-old picked up back-to-back 1000-level titles in Dubai and Indian Wells a few weeks ago, which facilitated her top-10 debut.

Although the World No. 7 exited her last claycourt event, the 2025 Stuttgart Open, in the second round, she will be eager to do well in Madrid, where she reached the quarterfinals last year. Her second-round opponent, Bouzkova, meanwhile, has struggled to win matches this year, as evidenced by her 9-7 win/loss record thus far.

While Andreeva has received a first-round Bye at the 2025 Madrid Open, the World No. 58 Czech defeated Mexico's Renata Zarazua 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 on Tuesday (April 22) to reach the second round of the tournament. The 26-year-old has reached the third round at Caja Magica in her last two appearances.

Mirra Andreeva vs Marie Bouzkova head-to-head

Anreeva leads Bouzkova 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The Russian defeated her older opponent in the first round of this year's Australian Open.

Mirra Andreeva vs Marie Bouzkova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Mirra Andreeva Marie Bouzkova

(Odds will be added once available)

Mirra Andreeva vs Marie Bouzkova prediction

Teen sensation Andreeva hits a backhand | Image Source: Getty

Andreeva has impeccable shot selection at the bare age of 17 and possesses equally balanced groundstrokes on both wings. The Russian is a neutral baseliner but can turn up the aggression at a whim. She also has a stable service game, which should serve her well on the high-altitude, medium-paced claycourts in Madrid.

Bouzkova, on the other hand, is a counterpuncher who relies on redirecting her opponents' pace. The former World No. 24 has a defensively strong backhand and also likes mixing it up with slices and blocks. The Czech has considerable chances of taking the seventh seed to the distance in their second-round match owing to her experience. However, Andreeva will likely be determined to make her mark in Madrid after an underwhelming result in Stuttgart.

Pick: Andreeva to win in three sets.

