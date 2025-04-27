Madrid Open 2025: Mirra Andreeva vs Yuliia Starodubtseva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (7) Mirra Andreeva vs (Q) Yuliia Starodubtseva

Date: April 28, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 1000

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Mirra Andreeva vs Yuliia Starodubtseva preview

Mirra Andreeva at the Madrid Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Seventh seed Mirra Andreeva will square off against Yuliia Starodubtseva in the fourth round of the Madrid Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

After a first-round bye, Andreeva commenced her quest for the title in Madrid with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Marie Bouzkova. She took on 27th Magdalena Frech in the third round. The teenager took the lead courtesy of a break of serve in the fifth game of the first set.

However, Andreeva failed to serve out the set when it was time to do so, dropping her serve at 5-4. She quickly snagged another break of serve in the 11th game and served out the set in the next game to take the set. The second set was more straightforward, with the teen sensation breaking Frech's serve twice for a 7-5, 6-3 win.

Ad

Starobudtseva came through the qualifying rounds and comfortably beat Linda Fruhvirtova 6-2, 6-2 in her opener. She was set to face 14th seed Karolina Muchova in the second round but the latter withdrew due to an illness. She then took on her replacement, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, and beat her 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Starodubtseva was up against 18th seed Liudmila Samsonova for a spot in the fourth round. The Ukrainian was staring at a defeat after losing the first set and going down a break in the second set. She stormed back to take the set in a tie-break and dished out a bagel to the Russian in the decider to complete a 2-6, 7-6 (2), 6-0 comeback win.

Ad

Mirra Andreeva vs Yuliia Starodubtseva head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Mirra Andreeva vs Yuliia Starodubtseva odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Mirra Andreeva





Yuliia Starodubtseva







Ad

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Mirra Andreeva Yuliia Starodubtseva prediction

Yuliia Starodubtseva at the Madrid Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Starodubtseva had a 0-5 record at the main draw level this season prior to the Madrid Open. However, she has managed to turn things around here and has put herself one win away from reaching her second quarterfinal at the WTA 1000 level. She previously made the last eight at the China Open 2024.

Ad

Andreeva started her clay swing with a second-round exit in Stuttgart. However, she's back on track with another good showing in Madrid. She has reached the fourth round here for the third straight year. Having already won a couple of WTA 1000 titles on hardcourts this year, she will be keen to win one on clay as well.

Given how they've performed this year, Andreeva is the obvious choice to win this match. Starodubtseva has done well to salvage her season with her performance in Madrid. However, that won't be enough to stop the in-form teenager.

Pick: Mirra Andreeva to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More