Madrid Open 2025: Mirra Andreeva vs Yuliia Starodubtseva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (7) Mirra Andreeva vs (Q) Yuliia Starodubtseva
Date: April 28, 2025
Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open
Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain
Surface: Clay
Category: WTA 1000
Prize Money: $8,403,780
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Mirra Andreeva vs Yuliia Starodubtseva preview
Seventh seed Mirra Andreeva will square off against Yuliia Starodubtseva in the fourth round of the Madrid Open 2025.
After a first-round bye, Andreeva commenced her quest for the title in Madrid with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Marie Bouzkova. She took on 27th Magdalena Frech in the third round. The teenager took the lead courtesy of a break of serve in the fifth game of the first set.
However, Andreeva failed to serve out the set when it was time to do so, dropping her serve at 5-4. She quickly snagged another break of serve in the 11th game and served out the set in the next game to take the set. The second set was more straightforward, with the teen sensation breaking Frech's serve twice for a 7-5, 6-3 win.
Starobudtseva came through the qualifying rounds and comfortably beat Linda Fruhvirtova 6-2, 6-2 in her opener. She was set to face 14th seed Karolina Muchova in the second round but the latter withdrew due to an illness. She then took on her replacement, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, and beat her 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Starodubtseva was up against 18th seed Liudmila Samsonova for a spot in the fourth round. The Ukrainian was staring at a defeat after losing the first set and going down a break in the second set. She stormed back to take the set in a tie-break and dished out a bagel to the Russian in the decider to complete a 2-6, 7-6 (2), 6-0 comeback win.
Mirra Andreeva vs Yuliia Starodubtseva head-to-head
This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.
Mirra Andreeva vs Yuliia Starodubtseva odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Mirra Andreeva Yuliia Starodubtseva prediction
Starodubtseva had a 0-5 record at the main draw level this season prior to the Madrid Open. However, she has managed to turn things around here and has put herself one win away from reaching her second quarterfinal at the WTA 1000 level. She previously made the last eight at the China Open 2024.
Andreeva started her clay swing with a second-round exit in Stuttgart. However, she's back on track with another good showing in Madrid. She has reached the fourth round here for the third straight year. Having already won a couple of WTA 1000 titles on hardcourts this year, she will be keen to win one on clay as well.
Given how they've performed this year, Andreeva is the obvious choice to win this match. Starodubtseva has done well to salvage her season with her performance in Madrid. However, that won't be enough to stop the in-form teenager.
Pick: Mirra Andreeva to win in straight sets.