Madrid Open 2025: Paula Badosa vs Veronika Kudermetova preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Fixture: (9) Paula Badosa vs Veronika Kudermetova

Date: April 25, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 1000

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Paula Badosa vs Veronika Kudermetova preview

Paula Badosa hits a backhand | Image Source: Getty

Ninth-seeded Paula Badosa will face Russia's Veronika Kudermetova in the second round of the 2025 Madrid Open on Friday (April 25).

Badosa began the year on a great note as she reached her maiden Major semifinals at the Australian Open in January. However, the 27-year-old picked up a back injury a few weeks later, which marred her campaigns at the Merida Open in February and the Sunshine Double last month.

Having received a first-round Bye at the Madrid Open, the former World No. 2 will be eager to improve upon her 2021 result of reaching the semifinals at Caja Magica this week.

Badosa's second-round opponent Kudermetova has also struggled in getting her 2025 season off the blocks, as evidenced by her 16-11 win/loss record.

The World No. 52 Russian, who was ranked as high as 9th in the world in 2022, is also a former semifinalist in Madrid (2023). The 28-year-old defeated her younger sister Polina Kudermetova 6-2, 6-2 to reach the second round of the 1000-level event on Wednesday (April 23). She will be eager to record back-to-back main draw victories for the first time since her Melbourne campaign four months ago.

Paula Badosa vs Veronika Kudermetova head-to-head

Badosa trails Kudermetova by a margin of 2-4 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. While the Spaniard defeated the Russian at the 2022 Madrid Open, she lost their other two claycourt meetings in Paris and Charleston.

Paula Badosa vs Veronika Kudermetova prediction

Veronika Kudermetova hits a slice | Image Source; Getty

Badosa's back problems are seemingly on the mend considering she did reach the Round of 16 in Miami before withdrawing. The ninth seed's baseline game is heavily dependent on her endurance, meaning that she will have to be at the top of her physical conditioning during her second-round match at the 2025 Madrid Open.

The former World No. 9, meanwhile, is one of the hardest hitters on the WTA Tour. The 28-year-old hits flat shots off both wings, which gives her opponents very little time to track down her groundstrokes. She will likely take well to the high-altitude conditions at Caja Magica.

Although Badosa will be buoyed by a home crowd, she is likely not in good enough shape to beat a formidable opponent like Kudermetova.

Pick: Kudermetova to win in straight sets.

