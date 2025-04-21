Madrid Open 2025 qualifying: Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs Mirjam Bjorklund preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs Mirjam Bjorklund

Date: April 22, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Qualifiers (First Round)

Venue: La Caja Majica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs Mirjam Bjorklund preview

Sasnovich plays a potent forehand in the Transylvania Open - Semi-finals - Source: Getty

World No. 111 Aliaksandra Sasnovich will take on Mirjam Bjorklund in the first qualification round of the Madrid Open.

Sasnovich is a tricky competitor on the women's tour. She's made a promising start to the season by amassing a semi-final run in the Transylvania Open and a second-round appearance in the Linz Open. Despite a spirited performance against Anastasia Potapova, the Russian defeated her in the Transylvania Open 6-3, 7-5.

The Belarusian will enter Madrid after a first-round exit in the Stuttgart Open. She entered the main draw in Stuttgart via the qualifiers but was eliminated by Elise Mertens in the opening round. The Belgian defeated her in straight sets, 7-6(3), 6-2.

Bjorklund in action at the National Bank Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Mirjam Bjorklund, meanwhile, hasn't played a lot of tennis in the last two years. She reached the second round of the 2023 Miami Open and secured a runner-up finish in the ITF W100 event in Likley, which were her best results on tour in recent years.

The Swede will enter Madrid after early exits in Melbourne, Indian Wells, and Miami. She was defeated by Elena Gabriela Ruse in the first qualification round of the Miami Open 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs Mirjam Bjorklund head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs Mirjam Bjorklund odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aliaksandra Sasnovich Mirjam Bjorklund

Odds will be updated when available.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs Mirjam Bjorklund prediction

Sasnovich serves in the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty

Both players have struggled to find consistency on tour this year. Sasnovich reached the semi-final in Cluj-Napoca, which should boost her confidence for the remainder of the season. The Belarusian is known for her creative shot-making ability and calm demeanor on the court.

Bjorklund, on the other hand, has only played six matches this year. She is yet to make an appearance on the main tour. The Swede will need to raise her level to challenge higher-ranked opponents on tour.

Considering their recent form and record on clay, Sasnovich will be a clear favorite to come out on top. The 31-year-old has ground out some tough results this year and shouldn't have too many problems dealing with Bjorklund in the first round. She should move past her opposite number and begin with a win.

Pick: Sasnovich to win in straight sets.

