Madrid Open 2025 qualifying: Bernarda Pera vs Maria Lourdes Carle preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Bernarda Pera vs Maria Lourdes Carle

Date: April 22, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Qualifiers (Second Round)

Venue: La Caja Majica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Bernarda Pera vs Maria Lourdes Carle preview

Pera in action at the Miami Open 2025 - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Bernarda Pera will take on Maria Lourdes Carle in the second qualification round of the 2025 Madrid Open.

Ad

Trending

Pera is an established competitor on the women's tour. She has made a modest start to the season by chalking a quarterfinal run in the ASB Classic and a second-round appearance in the Miami Open. The American entered the main draw in Miami via the qualifiers but was eliminated by Jessica Pegula in the second round.

Pera entered Madrid after a first-round exit in Rouen. She started her campaign with a comfortable win over Ruth Roura Llaverias 6-2, 6-4. Pera won 81 percent of her first serve points and fired 11 aces against the young Spaniard.

Ad

Lourdes Carle plays a slice backhand in the W100 Madrid - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Maria Lourdes Carle has played most of her tennis on the ITF Circuit. She reached the second round of the Hobart International, her best result this year. The Argentine also entered the main draw in Indian Wells via the qualifiers but couldn't get past Katerina Siniakova in the first round.

Ad

Carle entered Madrid after a quarterfinal run at the ITF event Bellinzona. She started her campaign with a remarkable three-set win over Daria Snigur in the first round. Carle defeated the Ukrainian Snigur 5-7, 7-6(7), 6-4.

Bernarda Pera vs Maria Lourdes Carle head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Bernarda Pera vs Maria Lourdes Carle odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Bernarda Pera Maria Lourdes Carle

Ad

Odds will be updated when available.

Bernarda Pera vs Maria Lourdes Carle prediction

Pera plays a backhand in the French Open. - Source: Getty

The Madrid Open has been a happy hunting ground for both players recently. Pera reached the third round of the event in 2023, and Carle did the same last year.

Ad

Pera refrains from following a hectic schedule on tour but is a regular at top-level events. She reached the second round of the French Open last year and will be eager to prepare well for the Major this time.

On the other hand, Carle is still finding her feet on the women's tour. She has already shown potential with steady performances in Hobart and Indian Wells, but needs to raise her level to be regular among the top pros.

Ad

Considering their experience on the tour and record at significant events, Pera will be a slight favorite to come out on top. She is a great technician on the court, but will need to be on song to beat her talented opponent in the second qualifier.

Pick: Pera to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More