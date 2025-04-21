Madrid Open 2025 qualifying: Bernarda Pera vs Ruth Roura Llaverias preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Bernarda Pera vs Ruth Roura Llaverias
Date: April 21, 2025
Tournament: Madrid Open 2025
Round: Qualifying (First Round)
Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €8,055,385
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Bernarda Pera vs Ruth Roura Llaverias preview
Second-seeded Bernarda Pera will take on Spain's Ruth Roura Llaverias in the first qualifying round of the 2025 Madrid Open on Monday (April 21).
Pera is looking to make it to the main draw in Madrid for the fifth time in her career, having previously reached the third round in 2018 and 2023. The American, ranked 76th in the world, had three of her last four matches before this month but has since hit a rich vein of form.
The 30-year-old helped USA in their bid to qualify for the 2025 BJK Cup Finals earlier this month, winning both of her singles fixtures in straight sets. She will be eager to qualify for this year's WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid and improve upon her first-round result at Caja Magica from last year.
Llaverias, meanwhile, is a 19-year-old prospect who primarily plies her trade on the ITF circuit. The World No. 691's best result on clay includes triumphing at the $15k Futures tournament in Valencia in December 2023. She also reached the final of the Nules W15 event last November.
Bernarda Pera vs Ruth Roura Llaverias head-to-head
Pera and Llaverias have never met on the WTA Tour so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.
Bernarda Pera vs Ruth Roura Llaverias odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Bernarda Pera vs Ruth Roura Llaverias prediction
Pera is one of the few left-handed players on the WTA Tour. The World No. 76 makes the most of her lefty edge, using angles to open up the court from her forehand wing. She is also capable of flattening out the ball during rallies - a trait that will go a long way for her on the high-altitude claycourts in Madrid.
Llaverias also has versatile groundstrokes from the baseline and likes taking the ball early on the rise. That said, the Spaniard's defensive backhand needs some work as it coughs up errors at the slightest of pressure. The teen deserves her wildcard entry into the qualifying event at this week's Madrid Open but will most likely not be able to bridge the gap in experience between her and Pera.
Pick: Pera to win in straight sets.