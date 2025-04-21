Madrid Open 2025 qualifying: Bernarda Pera vs Ruth Roura Llaverias preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (2) Bernarda Pera vs Ruth Roura Llaverias

Date: April 21, 2025

Tournament: Madrid Open 2025

Round: Qualifying (First Round)

Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €8,055,385

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Bernarda Pera vs Ruth Roura Llaverias preview

Former World No. 27 Pera in action at BNP Paribas Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Second-seeded Bernarda Pera will take on Spain's Ruth Roura Llaverias in the first qualifying round of the 2025 Madrid Open on Monday (April 21).

Ad

Trending

Pera is looking to make it to the main draw in Madrid for the fifth time in her career, having previously reached the third round in 2018 and 2023. The American, ranked 76th in the world, had three of her last four matches before this month but has since hit a rich vein of form.

The 30-year-old helped USA in their bid to qualify for the 2025 BJK Cup Finals earlier this month, winning both of her singles fixtures in straight sets. She will be eager to qualify for this year's WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid and improve upon her first-round result at Caja Magica from last year.

Ad

Llaverias, meanwhile, is a 19-year-old prospect who primarily plies her trade on the ITF circuit. The World No. 691's best result on clay includes triumphing at the $15k Futures tournament in Valencia in December 2023. She also reached the final of the Nules W15 event last November.

Bernarda Pera vs Ruth Roura Llaverias head-to-head

Pera and Llaverias have never met on the WTA Tour so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Ad

Bernarda Pera vs Ruth Roura Llaverias odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Bernarda Pera Ruth Roura Llaverias

Ad

(Odds will be updated once available)

Bernarda Pera vs Ruth Roura Llaverias prediction

Pera is one of the few left-handed players on the WTA Tour. The World No. 76 makes the most of her lefty edge, using angles to open up the court from her forehand wing. She is also capable of flattening out the ball during rallies - a trait that will go a long way for her on the high-altitude claycourts in Madrid.

Ad

Llaverias also has versatile groundstrokes from the baseline and likes taking the ball early on the rise. That said, the Spaniard's defensive backhand needs some work as it coughs up errors at the slightest of pressure. The teen deserves her wildcard entry into the qualifying event at this week's Madrid Open but will most likely not be able to bridge the gap in experience between her and Pera.

Pick: Pera to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More