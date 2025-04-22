Madrid Open 2025 qualifying: Cristina Bucsa vs Francesca Jones preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Cristina Bucsa vs Francesca Jones

Date: April 22, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Qualifiers (Second Round)

Venue: La Caja Majica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Cristina Bucsa vs Francesca Jones preview

Bucsa in action at the French Open 2022 - Source: Getty

Cristina Bucsa will take on Francesca Jones in the second qualification round of the Madrid Open.

Bucsa is slowly improving her game on the main tour. She has made a decent start to the season by reaching the second round of the Australian Open and the Qatar Open. Despite a spirited performance against Leylah Fernandez, the Canadian defeated her in Melbourne 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

The Spaniard entered Madrid after a last-16 finish in Bogota. She started her campaign with a commanding win over Maja Chwalinska in the first qualifier, 7-5, 6-0. Bucsa won 75 percent of her first serve points and saved five break points against her opposite number.

Jones in action at the French Open 2021. - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Francesco Jones has yet to establish herself on the WTA tour. She chalked up a title-winning run at the ITF W75 in Vacaria and reached the second round of the Merida Open this year. Despite a valiant effort against Emiliana Arango, the Colombian outfoxed her 3-6, 6-3, 3-4 (RET) in Merida.

Jones entered Madrid after a first-round exit in Bogota. She started her campaign by cruising past Laura Siegemund in the first qualifier 6-4, 6-3. The Brit won 74 percent of her first serve points and fired two aces against Siegemund.

Cristina Bucsa vs Francesca Jones head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is poised at 0-0.

Cristina Bucsa vs Francesca Jones odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Cristina Bucsa Francesca Jones

Odds will be updated when available.

Cristina Bucsa vs Francesca Jones prediction

Bucsa plays a forehand in the French Open 2022. - Source: Getty

Cristina Bucsa reached the quarterfinals in Abu Dhabi and Bogota last year. She has shown her potential by defeating established players such as Liudmila Samsonova and Elise Mertens in 2024. After a slow start to the season, the Spaniard will be determined to find her rhythm on clay.

Francesco Jones, meanwhile, hardly broke a sweat edging past Laura Siegemund in the first qualifier. The Brit reached the semifinal of the Copa Colsanitas in 2023 but hasn't followed up with a strong performance so far. She has a modest all-around game with sharp anticipation skills on the court.

Considering their recent form and record on the main tour, Bucsa will be a favorite to win. The Spaniard should be able to solve this riddle and continue her run in the Madrid Open.

Pick: Bucsa to win in three sets.

