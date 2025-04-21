Madrid Open 2025 qualifying: Ethan Quinn vs Billy Harris preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Ethan Quinn vs (18) Billy Haris
Date: April 21, 2025
Tournament: Madrid Open 2025
Round: Qualifying (First Round)
Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: € 8,055,385
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Ethan Quinn vs Billy Harris preview
One of the qualifying fixtures at the 2025 Madrid Open will feature rising American player Ethan Quinn taking on the 18th-seeded qualifier Billy Harris in the first round. Quinn has won three main Tour matches this year, winning the first-round matches in Delray Beach, Dallas, and Houston. However, he could not progress further as he lost in the second round at all those events. His latest event was the Barcelona Open, where he lost 2-6, 6-7 (6) to Carlos Alcaraz in the first round.
Quinn, however, has fared better on the Challenger Tour, reaching one final and a semifinal. He reached the last four at the San Diego Challenger, losing 3-6, 6-4, 3-6 against Elliot Spizzirri. He also reached the final of the Canberra Challenger at the beginning of the year, losing 4-6, 4-6 against Joao Fonseca.
Billy Harris, meanwhile, has played in the main draw at only two ATP events in 2025. The British player qualified for the main draw at the Miami Open, losing 6-7 (2), 6-3, 2-6 against Elliot Spizzirri. He also entered the main draw at the BMW Open as a lucky loser, losing 2-6, 7-6 (2), 4-6 against David Goffin in the first round.
Harris had a phase of peak form at Challenger events back in India in February. He reached the semifinal at the events in Bengaluru and Chennai, losing to Brandon Holt and Elias Ymer, respectively. He also reached the final of the New Delhi Challenger, losing 4-6, 2-6 against Kyrian Jacquet.
Ethan Quinn vs Billy Harris head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.
Ethan Quinn vs Billy Harris odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Ethan Quinn vs Billy Harris prediction
Quinn has been in good form in qualifying, as he has qualified for five out of the six events he has played qualifiers at. He has reached one claycourt final at the ITF event in Vero Beach in 2022, losing 4-6, 3-6 against Sekou Bangoura.
Harris' form has not been good, as he has played only two main-draw events, one of which he entered as the lucky loser. He has three claycourt titles on the ITF Tour, the last of which came in Antalya in 2021, with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Cayetano March in the final.
Quinn is the more in-form player on clay this season, as he has won a match in Houston and pushed Alcaraz in the second set during their Barcelona encounter, making him the favorite for the upcoming match.
Pick: Quinn to win in straight sets