Madrid Open 2025 qualifying: Harriet Dart vs Varvara Lepchenko preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Harriet Dart vs Varvara Lepchenko

Date: April 22, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Qualifiers (First Round)

Venue: La Caja Majica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Harriet Dart vs Varvara Lepchenko preview

Dart points at the camera in the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier - Source: Getty

World No. 110 Harriet Dart will take on Varvara Lepchenko in the first qualification round of the Madrid Open.

Dart has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit this year. She reached the second round of the Australian Open and secured a runner-up finish in the ITF W75 event in Porto. Despite a valiant effort against Victoria Mboko, the Canadian defeated her in the Porto final 6-1, 6-1.

The Brit will enter Madrid after early exits in Charleston and Rouen. She was eliminated by Varvara Gracheva in Charleston and Lois Boisson in Rouen. The French wildcard Boisson outclassed her in straight sets, 6-0, 6-3.

Lepchenko in action at the Hong Kong Tennis Open - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Varvara Lepchenko has also played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit this year. She entered the main draw in Indian Wells via the qualifiers but couldn't make her mark in the first round. She also reached the semi-final of the ITF 125 event in Oeiras but lost to Dalma Galfi in straight sets.

The American veteran is a former quarterfinalist in the Madrid Open. She reached the last eight in 2012 but lost to Agnieszka Radwanska in straight sets. Lepchenko will be eager to enter the main draw this year.

Harriet Dart vs Varvara Lepchenko head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Harriet Dart vs Varvara Lepchenko odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Harriet Dart Varvara Lepchenko

Odds will be updated when available.

Harriet Dart vs Varvara Lepchenko prediction

Harriet Dart reached the semi-final of the Transylvania Open and the third round of the Wimbledon Championships last year. She's made a slow start to the season so far but will be hoping to turn things around in Madrid. The Brit has a steady all-around game with great anticipation skills on the court.

Varvara Lepchenko, on the contrary, is still going strong at the age of 38. The American reached two finals of the ITF circuit last year but couldn't lift the title. She has a decent all-around game with a lot of experience on her side.

Considering their current form and sharpness on the women's tour, Dart will be a heavy favorite to come out on top. The Brit has a mediocre record on clay but should be able to win in the first round qualifier. Pick: Dart to win in three sets.

