  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Madrid Open 2024
  • Madrid Open 2025 qualifying: Mackenzie McDonald vs Jerome Kym preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Madrid Open 2025 qualifying: Mackenzie McDonald vs Jerome Kym preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

By SAGNIK DATTA
Modified Apr 21, 2025 04:14 GMT
Mackenzie McDonald (L) vs Jerome Kym (R) preview, (Source: Getty Images)
Mackenzie McDonald (L) vs Jerome Kym (R) preview, (Source: Getty Images)

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (13) Mackenzie McDonald vs Jerome Kym

Date: April 21, 2025

Tournament: Madrid Open 2025

Round: Qualifying (First Round)

Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: € 8,055,385

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Mackenzie McDonald vs Jerome Kym preview

In Picture: Michael Mackenzie Lowe McDonald (Getty)
In Picture: Michael Mackenzie Lowe McDonald (Getty)

Thirteenth-seed qualifier Mackenzie McDonald will take on Harold Kym in the first round of the qualifying at the 2025 Madrid Open. McDonald has secured some main-draw wins in 2025, winning matches at Delray Beach, Indian Wells, and Houston. His last event was the Barcelona Open, where he lost 3-6, 1-6 against Diego Dedura-Palomero in the first qualifying round.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

McDonald has played extensively on the Challenger Tour this year, reaching the final in San Diego, where he lost 4-6, 6-2, 4-6 against Elliot Spizzirri. He also reached the semifinal at the Oeiras 2 Challenger, losing 1-6, 3-6 against Zsombor Piros. His main draw wins were against the likes of Kei Nishikori (Delray Beach), Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Indian Wells), and Daniel Elahi Galan (Houston).

Jerome Kym has played only seven matches in total this year on the Challenger Tour and qualifiers combined. The Swiss player has only two victories to his name: a 6-0, 6-3 win over Tim Van Rijthoven at the Australian Open qualifying and a 6-1, 4-6, 6-1 win against Patrick Zahraj at the Lille Challenger.

Ad

However, Kym could not build anything with these wins, as he lost 7-6 (0), 3-6, 2-6 against Clement Chidekh at the second round of qualifying in Melbourne and had to withdraw from his next match in Lille. His last event was the Oeiras 4 Challenger, where he lost 2-6, 2-6 against Raphael Collignon in the first round.

Mackenzie McDonald vs Jerome Kym head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.

Ad

Mackenzie McDonald vs Jerome Kym odds

Player NameMoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games
Mackenzie McDonaldTBDTBDTBD
Jerome KymTBDTBDTBD
Ad

(Odds will be updated once available)

Mackenzie McDonald vs Jerome Kym prediction

McDonald has reached one ATP Tour final in his career, losing 5-7, 6-4, 5-7 against Jannik Sinner at the 2021 Washington Open. He has a doubles title on the Tour, as he won the 2022 Japan Open with Marcelo Melo.

Jerome Kym has two clay-court titles on the Challenger Tour, the last of which came in Zug last year, with a 6-4, 6-4 win against Roman Andres Burruchaga in the final.

Ad

McDonald will be the favorite in the upcoming match, as he has won matches on both the Challenger and the ATP Tour, whereas Kym has hardly played at all this year.

Pick- McDonald to win in straight sets

About the author
SAGNIK DATTA

SAGNIK DATTA

Twitter icon

Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.

Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.

He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.

When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications