Match Details
Fixture: (13) Mackenzie McDonald vs Jerome Kym
Date: April 21, 2025
Tournament: Madrid Open 2025
Round: Qualifying (First Round)
Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: € 8,055,385
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Mackenzie McDonald vs Jerome Kym preview
Thirteenth-seed qualifier Mackenzie McDonald will take on Harold Kym in the first round of the qualifying at the 2025 Madrid Open. McDonald has secured some main-draw wins in 2025, winning matches at Delray Beach, Indian Wells, and Houston. His last event was the Barcelona Open, where he lost 3-6, 1-6 against Diego Dedura-Palomero in the first qualifying round.
McDonald has played extensively on the Challenger Tour this year, reaching the final in San Diego, where he lost 4-6, 6-2, 4-6 against Elliot Spizzirri. He also reached the semifinal at the Oeiras 2 Challenger, losing 1-6, 3-6 against Zsombor Piros. His main draw wins were against the likes of Kei Nishikori (Delray Beach), Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Indian Wells), and Daniel Elahi Galan (Houston).
Jerome Kym has played only seven matches in total this year on the Challenger Tour and qualifiers combined. The Swiss player has only two victories to his name: a 6-0, 6-3 win over Tim Van Rijthoven at the Australian Open qualifying and a 6-1, 4-6, 6-1 win against Patrick Zahraj at the Lille Challenger.
However, Kym could not build anything with these wins, as he lost 7-6 (0), 3-6, 2-6 against Clement Chidekh at the second round of qualifying in Melbourne and had to withdraw from his next match in Lille. His last event was the Oeiras 4 Challenger, where he lost 2-6, 2-6 against Raphael Collignon in the first round.
Mackenzie McDonald vs Jerome Kym head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.
Mackenzie McDonald vs Jerome Kym odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Mackenzie McDonald vs Jerome Kym prediction
McDonald has reached one ATP Tour final in his career, losing 5-7, 6-4, 5-7 against Jannik Sinner at the 2021 Washington Open. He has a doubles title on the Tour, as he won the 2022 Japan Open with Marcelo Melo.
Jerome Kym has two clay-court titles on the Challenger Tour, the last of which came in Zug last year, with a 6-4, 6-4 win against Roman Andres Burruchaga in the final.
McDonald will be the favorite in the upcoming match, as he has won matches on both the Challenger and the ATP Tour, whereas Kym has hardly played at all this year.
Pick- McDonald to win in straight sets