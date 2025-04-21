Madrid Open 2025 qualifying: Nishesh Basavareddy vs Elmer Moller preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (19) Nishesh Basavareddy vs Elmer Moller
Date: April 21, 2025
Tournament: Madrid Open 2025
Round: Qualifying (First Round)
Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: € 8,055,385
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Nishesh Basavareddy vs Elmer Moller preview
USA's Nishesh Basavareddy will face Denmark's Elmer Moller in the first round of the qualifying event at the Madrid Open 2025 on Monday, April 21. Both players will hope to qualify for the Madrid Open first time.
World No. 108 Basavareddy had a great start to the season, as he reached the semi-final of the ASB Classic in Auckland and qualified for the main draw of the Mexican Open in Acapulco but hasn't won a match in two months.
Basavareddy hasn't won a match on clay this season yet. He lost to World No. 225 Filip Cristian Jianu in the first round of the Tiriac Open in Bucharest. Basavareddy had entered the Monza Challenger earlier this month but lost to World No. 256 Vitaliy Sachko.
Meanwhile, 21-year-old Elmer Moller has reached his career high ranking, No. 114 on Monday, after winning the Oeiras Challenger in Portugal. He beat World No. 62 Federico Comesana 6-0, 6-4 in the final.
Moller beat World No. 93 Thiago Monteiro and World No. 73 Roman Safiullin en route winning the title. Last month, he reached the final of the Girona Challenger, losing to Marin Cilic in the final.
Nishesh Basavareddy vs Elmer Moller head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between Nishesh Basavareddy and Elmer Moller on the ATP Tour.
Nishesh Basavareddy vs Elmer Moller odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Nishesh Basavareddy vs Elmer Moller prediction
Nishesh Basavareddy is still trying to adjust on clay, as he has never won an ATP Tour, qualifying round or Challenger Tour match on the surface. It will be a tough challenge for him to play Moller, who's a claycourt specialist.
He has won just one professional career match on clay, which was in 2022 at an ITF event in Vero Beach against Millen Hurrion, who was ranked No. 841 at that time.
Basavareddy had impressed when he won a set against Novak Djokovic at the 2025 Australian Open. But he will have to do better to get some positive results on clay.
Elmer Moller, meanwhile, has never entered a qualifying draw at a Masters 1000 event before. He will hope to join his friend and compatriot Holger Rune in the main draw. Moller and Rune have represented Denmark together since their junior days.
Moller will be the favorite to win, as he has reached six Challenger finals on clay in the last 12 months. He won his first Challenger title last year, beating Daniel Elahi Galan in the final of the Braga Challenger in Portugal.
Pick: Elmer Moller to win in straight sets