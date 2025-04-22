Madrid Open 2025 qualifying: Thiago Monteiro vs Ethan Quinn preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Thiago Monteiro vs Ethan Quinn

Date: April 22, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Qualifiers (Second Round)

Venue: La Caja Majica, Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,619,262

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Thiago Monteiro vs Ethan Quinn preview

Monteiro plays a forehand in the 2025 Australian Open - Day 1 - Source: Getty

World No. 93 Thiago Monteiro will take on Ethan Quinn in the second qualification round of the Madrid Open.

Monteiro is a resilient competitor on the men's tour. He's made a promising start to the season by garnering runner-up finishes in the Asuncion Challenger and the Santiago Challenger. He also reached the second round of the Rio Open but lost to Chun Hsin Tseng in three sets.

The Brazilian entered Madrid after an early exit in the Oeiras 4 Challenger. He started his campaign with a solid win against Mitchell Krueger in the first qualifier. Monteiro defeated the American in straight sets 7-5, 6-3.

Quinn plays a backhand in the Barcelona Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Ethan Quinn is one of the most exciting youngsters on tour. He made a positive start to the season by amassing a runner-up finish in the Canberra Challenger. He also entered the main draw in Dallas, Delray Beach, Indian Wells, Miami and Barcelona via the qualifiers.

The American entered Madrid after a first-round exit in Barcelona at the hands of Carlos Alcaraz. He started his campaign with a confident win against Billy Harris in the qualifier. Quinn defeated the Brit Harris in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.

Thiago Monteiro vs Ethan Quinn head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Thiago Monteiro vs Ethan Quinn odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Thiago Monteiro Ethan Quinn

Odds will be updated when available.

Thiago Monteiro vs Ethan Quinn prediction

Monteiro in action at the French Open - Source: Getty

Thiago Monteiro is a seasoned campaigner on the men's tour. The Brazilian has played 95% of his season on clay courts this year. He reached the third round of the Madrid Open last year and will be hoping to improve this time around.

On the contrary, Quinn has achieved out some impressive results so far by defeating talented opponents such as Jenson Brooksby and Jordan Thompson on tour. The 21-year-old is constantly improving his game and has a decent chance against Monteiro in Madrid.

Considering their recent form and record on clay, a close contest will be on the cards in the second qualifier. Monteiro will be a slight favorite to win, considering his experience at the Madrid Open. The Brazilian might need to dig deep, but should be able to continue his run at the event.

Pick: Monteiro to win in straight sets.

